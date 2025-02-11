San Antonio to Host National Lumpia Day Celebration and Culinary Competition

Golden, crispy delights ready to be devoured! 😋 Perfect for sharing or savoring solo.

San Antonio Hosts Annual Filipino Food Festival Featuring Culinary Competitions and Cultural Exchange

National Lumpia Day brings people together to enjoy the rich flavors of Filipino cuisine while making a real difference in our community.” — Gene Carangal

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Philippine American Chamber of Commerce – Greater San Antonio (PACC-GSA) announces the return of National Lumpia Day, scheduled for March 16, 2025, at Kain-Na Filipino Cuisine in San Antonio. The event will showcase Filipino culinary traditions through competitions, demonstrations, and community engagement.The day-long celebration, running from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM, will feature multiple components:• Lumpia Throwdown 3.0: A competition showcasing local culinary talent• Professional cooking demonstrations• Lumpia rolling and eating competitions• Filipino food vendor marketplace• Community choice awards for "Best Lumpia in San Antonio""National Lumpia Day brings people together to enjoy the rich flavors of Filipino cuisine while making a real difference in our community," states Gene Carangal, PACC-GSA Region Chair. A portion of event proceeds will benefit the PACC-GSA Disaster Relief Fund.Event Details: Date: March 16, 2025 Time: 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM Location: Kain-Na Filipino Cuisine 9323 Perrin Beitel Unit 101 San Antonio, TX 78217The event organizers are currently accepting volunteer applications. Interested participants, vendors, and volunteers can find additional information at lumpiathrowdown.com.About PACC-GSA The Philippine American Chamber of Commerce – Greater San Antonio serves as a catalyst for Filipino-American business development and cultural exchange in the Greater San Antonio area. The organization focuses on promoting entrepreneurship and strengthening economic ties between the Philippines and the United States.

