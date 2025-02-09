15th Revised Edition of Survive and Thrive in the 21st Century©

Roy Snarr Roy Snarr Presenting Information

Clearly this seminar is the most expanded source available to Senior Adults. It is informative, deeply focused on finding common sense answers.” — Roy Snarr

GEORGETOWN , TX, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roy Snarr announces the 15th update of the well-regarded seminar Survive and Thrive in the 21st Century, designed for senior adults.The financial seminar will debut its 15th update in March 2025. Designed for senior adults, the seminar will be presented nationwide by insurance professionals, with participation expected from more than 200 industry experts.Since 1993, Survive and Thrive in the 21st Century has provided information on retirement planning, long-term care, and financial decision-making. The latest update will continue to focus on these pecific areas while incorporating new insights aimed at helping attendees better understand financial systems and strategies.The seminar, using the moniker of Poke the Gorilla, encourages participants to engage with financial concepts, assess common financial advice, and explore strategies for managing their financial future. The updated version will cover topics related to banking, investment options, estate planning, and personal financial management.Attendees will learn about financial institutions, investment strategies, and information-based approaches to financial planning. The seminar provides information that can assist individuals in making informed decisions about retirement and asset management. It helps create a path for attendees to help make more informed decisions based on their own specific needs.Key Topics Covered in the Seminar• How Banks Really Work, Mutual Funds Fees Explained, Avoiding Probate Made Simple, You Can Buy Income, TANSTAAFL—What It Means for You: The age-old principle There Ain’t No Such Thing As A Free Lunch applies to financial planning more than you think.• Financial Planners and Double Dipping: •Empowering Yourself to Take Control through access to information

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.