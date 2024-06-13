Submit Release
Roy Snarr was accepted into the Forbes Finance Council

Forbes Finance Council is an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roy Snarr, Snarr Financial Services, has been accepted into the Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.

Roy was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As a member of the Council, Roy has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Roy will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

Finally, Roy Snarr will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Council's member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.

Roy has been in the retirement planning industry for over a decade, and he has been recognized by many national organizations, such as NAIFA, Society of Financial Professionals, National Ethics Association, ThinkAdvisor, Annuity.com, and the Million Dollar Round Table. He is incredibly passionate and mission-driven about providing his clients with the best retirement solutions available.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com.

Roy Snar
Roy Snarr Retirement Solutions
