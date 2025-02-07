Go Red for Women on National Wear Red Day

Did you know heart disease and stroke are the leading causes of death for women in the United States? As a woman Veteran, your unique experiences and health risks make it even more important to prioritize heart health.

That’s why the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign and National Wear Red Day, observed Feb. 7, are so vital.

Go Red

National Wear Red Day encourages women to wear red as a visible sign of support for heart health awareness. It’s a reminder to take a moment to evaluate your own risk factors, learn about the signs of cardiac events and make heart-healthy lifestyle choices.

These small but meaningful steps can help prevent heart disease and stroke, saving lives and improving health outcomes.

Know the signs of a cardiac event

Cardiac events like heart attacks often show up differently in women than in men. Symptoms women Veterans may experience include:

Chest discomfort: Pressure, tightness or pain that might not feel severe but should not be ignored.

Shortness of breath: Difficulty breathing with or without chest discomfort.

Pain elsewhere: Pain in the arms, back, neck, jaw or stomach that may feel like a deep ache.

Unusual fatigue: Sudden, unexplained exhaustion.

Nausea or vomiting: Often mistaken for a stomach issue.

Lightheadedness or dizziness: Feeling faint or unsteady.

Cold sweats: A clammy or unexpected sweat.

General illness: A vague sense of something being wrong.

What about stroke?

Stroke is a leading cause of death and disability particularly among women. One in five women will experience a stroke and Black women are at especially high risk. Recognizing the signs of a stroke early can save lives. Symptoms include:

Face drooping.

Numbness or weakness in the arms or legs.

Difficulty speaking or confusion.

Sudden trouble seeing.

Severe headache.

Dizziness or trouble walking.

Fatigue, nausea or vomiting.

Women Veterans face unique challenges

Factors such as PTSD, anxiety and high stress levels can mask or mimic cardiac symptoms in women Veterans. Additionally, women often attribute symptoms to less serious causes, leading to delays in seeking care.

In case of emergency

If you or someone you know experiences symptoms of a heart attack or stroke, call 911 immediately. Early intervention is critical for survival and recovery.

Take action today

Become a lifesaver, learn CPR today. Your actions could mean the difference between life and death for someone in cardiac arrest.

Upcoming: Your heart, your health

Join us for a special town hall Feb. 12, hosted by VA and the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement. This empowering event is designed to equip women Veterans with the knowledge and tools to protect and improve their heart health.