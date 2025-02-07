VA’s National Salute to Veteran Patients week is right around the corner.

The annual VA National Salute to Veteran Patients program began in 1978 when VA took over sponsorship of a program started in 1974 by the humanitarian organization, No Greater Love.

The Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) staff plan and execute local events and activities at VA medical facilities to honor hospitalized and outpatient Veterans.

The National Salute to Veteran Patients is observed annually during the week of Valentine’s Day, a day of caring and sharing which underscores the salute’s expression of honor and appreciation.

This year’s National Salute to Veteran Patients week will be observed Feb. 11-17 at all VA medical facilities. Traditionally, this is a great time for youth groups, members of the public and Veteran Service Organizations to schedule a visit to spend time with a hospitalized Veteran.

During your visit, you will be able to interact with Veterans and express your gratitude for their service.

National Salute to Veteran Patients week not only provides an opportunity to visit Veterans but it also serves to encourage American citizens and community organizations to become more engaged in volunteerism and philanthropic efforts.

If you have extra time or have been deciding to volunteer, VA has many opportunities for you to showcase your talents and give your time. From greeting Veterans at the main entrance of your local VA to visiting with Veterans on the Community Living Center to becoming a Volunteer Transportation Network driver, VA has a role you for you.

All it takes is reaching out to your local VA’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement office.

CDCE also has many ways you can support your VA through donating items or making a financial contribution to support food banks, homeless Veteran programs, baby showers and many other endeavors.

As with every National Salute to Patient Week, VA is again requesting you or your organization to send Valentine’s Day cards to your VA to be given to Veterans to show your support and love for their service to our country.

The cards provide a small token of your appreciation and really do impact the lives of Veterans. These messages of encouragement brighten their day and show them we do honor their commitment to serving our nation.

If you are interested in scheduling a visit, becoming a volunteer, supporting one of the many VA programs through a donation or mailing Valentine’s Day cards to your VA, locate the nearest VA or volunteer.