Guacamolito as a Sustainable Alternative to Fresh Avocado: Luis Doporto Alejandre

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global avocado consumption continues to rise, yet the logistics and costs associated with its production and distribution present significant challenges. In the first half of 2024, Mexico exported 654,297 tons of avocados, marking an 8.9% decline compared to the same period the previous year, according to the AgriFood and Fisheries Information Service (SIAP). In response to this scenario, Luis Doporto Alejandre introduces an alternative through Guacamolito Fresh avocados pose multiple logistical difficulties due to their short shelf life and sensitivity to storage and transportation conditions. Data from the Mexican Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development indicate that Mexico produced 1,904,604 tons of avocados in 2023, with a significant portion lost due to uneven ripening and waste at retail points.For its founder, Luis Doporto Alejandre, Guacamolito offers an effective solution by eliminating waste linked to handling fresh avocados, allowing restaurants and food businesses to maintain better inventory control.The company’s preservation process relies on High-Pressure Processing (HPP) technology, which deactivates microorganisms without preservatives or additives. This method ensures that the product retains its natural green color, flavor, and nutritional properties for up to 24 months when frozen or six weeks after thawing. This innovation offers a clear advantage over fresh avocados, which have a significantly shorter shelf life and quickly undergo changes in texture and taste.High-consumption events like the Super Bowl drive a surge in guacamole demand, directly impacting the industry. For the 2025 edition of this event, over 250 million avocados will be shipped to the U.S., posing logistical and storage challenges. Guacamolito provides an efficient alternative as a ready-to-use product that requires no ripening and maintains stable costs throughout the year.“Cost stability and waste reduction are key factors in adopting innovative solutions within the food industry. Eliminating losses due to uneven ripening and maintaining inventory control allows businesses to improve profit margins without compromising product quality,” stated Luis Doporto Alejandre.From an environmental perspective, Guacamolito also emerges as a sustainable alternative, as avocado cultivation demands vast amounts of water and farmland, raising concerns about its environmental impact. Guacamolito helps reduce fruit waste and optimize resources used throughout the production and distribution chain. This enables the restaurant and food industry to align with more sustainable practices without affecting the consumer experience.Guacamolito’s versatility extends beyond traditional guacamole, making it an ideal ingredient for poké bowls, burgers, dressings, and sauces. It’s convenient format and consistent texture provide a practical solution for establishments seeking efficiency in the kitchen without compromising flavor or quality.“Given the challenges of fresh avocado availability and pricing, innovative products like Guacamolito are gaining traction in the market. This solution is designed to offer an efficient and sustainable alternative with the potential to transform how avocados are used in the food industry," concluded Luis Doporto Alejandre.

