AI Sparks Buzz Brands’ Unique Approach to the Buzz Me’Up Functional Beverage Super Bowl Commercial

The actor playing the role of the QB looks confused towards the Buzz. The original spawn of the Super Bowl ad idea

It’s not a perfect solution, but brands that learn how to use it effectively will have a serious creative advantage. AI is changing the game—it’s just a matter of how well you play it.” — Andrew White

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Buzz Brands developed a new commercial for their Buzz Me'Up beverage, aligning with the high visibility of Super Bowl advertising. Co-Founder Jerry "J-Man" Joyner wrote the script for the ad, which features the company's nationally recognized THC-caffeine functional beverage. Co-Founder Antonio Swad, also known for founding Wingstop and Pizza Patrón, approved the concept and assigned Brand Director Andrew White to oversee production within a 72-hour timeframe.However, due to advertising restrictions on THC-infused products during the Super Bowl by the NFL, ) https://www.ganjapreneur.com/cannabis-included-on-nfl-restricted-list-for-super-bowl-ads/ ) they would not be able to air the spot. A decision was made to greenlight the commercial by The Buzz Brands to repurpose for social media. White and his team explored alternative methods to produce the commercial and meet the deadline. They utilized AI-powered tools such as Sora, InVideo, Hailuo, AI-generated music, and assets from Envato to meet the deadline.The use of AI in the production process introduced technical challenges, particularly in accurately representing The Buzz Brands’ product visuals. Efforts to train AI with reference images of the company's signature pink can with yellow lightning bolts resulted in inconsistent outputs. In response, White adjusted the creative approach to align with AI's capabilities.Additionally, AI-generated content introduced variations in storytelling. Initial renderings from InVideo resulted in an unconventional interpretation of the script. The final version of the ad was refined through a combination of AI-generated content and manual editing, with three different versions produced: 2.5-minute, 1-minute, and 30-second segments.This project highlights both the efficiencies and limitations of AI in commercial production. While AI tools expedited certain aspects of content creation, manual oversight remained essential for quality control and brand alignment.“The Buzz Brands’ Super Bowl ad represents an exploration of AI-assisted advertising,” said White. “The project provided insights into the evolving role of AI in media production and its impact on creative workflows.”

THE BUZZ BRANDS - SUPER BOWL LIX (59)

