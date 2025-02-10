ELEVATE set to launch its Business Accelerator & Mastermind Chapter in Beverly Hills on February 11, 2025

Craig Shah- CEO/Founder at ELEVATE Mastermind Payam Safa banner

Join elite entrepreneurs & investors for the exclusive pre-launch of HNI & Business Accelerator Mastermind in Beverly Hills on Feb 11, 2025.

This mastermind sparks exponential growth, uniting top minds and decision-makers to drive innovation and create powerful success synergies.” — Payam Safa, host of the event.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated pre-launch of the Business Accelerator & Mastermind – Beverly Hills Chapter is set to take place on February 11, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 10PM PST. Hosted by renowned entrepreneur, investor and ELEVATE Ambassador Payam Safa, this exclusive event promises to bring together an elite network of high-net-worth individuals (HNI), Family Offices, Angel Investors, business leaders, and industry disruptors for an evening of strategic networking, knowledge sharing, and business growth opportunities.The Beverly Hills Chapter is designed to foster high-level connections, provide cutting-edge business insights, and accelerate the success through collaboration and innovation. The event will feature expert discussions, networking sessions, and strategic business-building opportunities aimed at elevating entrepreneurs and investors to the next level.Key Highlights of the Pre-Launch Event:Elite Networking: Connect with influential business leaders, investors, and successful entrepreneurs.Business Growth Strategies: Gain insights from industry experts on scaling businesses, wealth-building strategies, and investment opportunities.Exclusive Access: Be among the first to experience and join the prestigious Beverly Hills Chapter.Access to LEGACY Impact Academy : An Accelerator Like No Other!Key features of LEGACY Impact Academy:✅ Access to an Exclusive Global Network thru Live and Online events✅ Cutting-Edge CRM & Automation Tools✅ Access to resources (Tech Teams, Strike-force team, Mentorship)✅ Library of AI bots, Digital Courses and Robust tools to scale faster✅ Opportunity to Apply for Grants✅ Easy and direct Access to Family Offices and Angel investorsMany startups struggle with building the right relationships and managing customer interactions effectively. The LEGACY Impact Academy is built to solve these challenges.🚀 Limited-Time Offer – Sign Up Before March 6, 2025, for Exclusive Bonuses!🎁 Exclusive Bonuses for Early Sign-Ups:✅ 3X Gratitude Tokens (3,000 Total)✅ 12-Week Educational Program (Starting March 7, 2025)✅ $1,500 Bonus Value – Immersive Tech Package✅ AI Crash Course – Learn How AI Can Scale Your BusinessAttendees will have the opportunity to interact with like-minded professionals, form strategic alliances, and gain access to valuable resources that can transform their business trajectories.Limited Spots Available – Secure Your Invitation Today! FREE to Attend If you apply now:APPLY NOW: https://evokemedia.io/beverly-hills-pre-launch About Payam Safa:Payam Safa is a distinguished entrepreneur, investor, and business strategist with a track record of building and scaling successful ventures. His passion for fostering innovation and connecting high-achieving professionals has led to the creation of the HNI & Business Accelerator Mastermind, an exclusive platform for elite business networking and growth.

