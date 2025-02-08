Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio Unveils Comprehensive Valentine's Day Collection and Signature Floral Experiences

True Love Bundle offered exclusively through Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio in Northwest Arkansas. One custom floral arrangement per month for one year subscription services offered exclusively through Rose Of Sharon Floral Design Studio in Northwest Arkansas. One custom floral arrangement per week for one year subscription services offered exclusively through Rose Of Sharon Floral Design Studio in Northwest Arkansas. One custom floral arrangement per month for six months subscription services offered exclusively through Rose Of Sharon Floral Design Studio in Northwest Arkansas. One custom floral arrangement per week for six months subscription services offered exclusively through Rose Of Sharon Floral Design Studio in Northwest Arkansas.

Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio introduces Valentine's Day offerings including the True Love Bundle, subscription services, and traditional arrangements.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, Northwest Arkansas's premier floral design destination, announces its curated selection of Valentine's Day 2025 experiences and year-round floral subscription services, offering innovative ways to celebrate love beyond traditional flower delivery.

Headlining this year's offerings is the True Love Bundle, an exclusive package that pairs the studio's signature Enchantment rose arrangement (a dozen roses) with a rejuvenating 60-minute Swedish massage at Millhouse Salon and locally-made premium chocolates. This thoughtfully curated experience combines the visual and aromatic pleasure of fresh flowers with the relaxation of professional massage therapy and delectable sweets.

For those seeking to maintain the romance throughout the year, Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio introduces several distinctive subscription options. The Forget-Me-Not Special Days Collection offers five custom-designed arrangements delivered on meaningful dates of the client's choosing, from anniversaries to holidays, with complimentary delivery on four of the five occasions.

Weekly and monthly subscription services provide ongoing floral experiences ranging from three months to a full year. Weekly services ensure a continuous display of seasonal blooms, while monthly options mark each passing month with fresh, artistic arrangements. All subscriptions include flexible delivery scheduling and personalized design styles.

"While we continue to offer our full range of traditional Valentine's Day arrangements, from intimate bouquets to grand gestures, these new offerings represent our commitment to creating lasting impressions and memorable experiences," says founder Althea Wiles. "Our subscription services and True Love Bundle transform the traditional gesture of giving flowers into an ongoing celebration of life's special moments."

Each arrangement showcases the studio's commitment to sustainable practices, incorporating locally-grown flowers when available, complemented by premium blooms from global markets.

Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, located in the heart of Northwest Arkansas, is dedicated to transforming everyday moments and special occasions into unforgettable memories through exquisite floral arrangements. With nearly 30 years of service to the community, the studio is known for its ability to address the unique needs and desires of customers, ensuring that every bloom tells a story.

Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio specializes in a wide range of floral services, including corporate events, weddings, elopements, sympathy flowers, and day flower deliveries. Additionally, the studio offers flower subscriptions, making it easy to bring the beauty of fresh flowers into homes and businesses on a regular basis.

Committed to sustainability, Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio integrates eco-friendly practices into its designs. The studio promotes the use of locally-grown, American flowers, supporting local growers and fostering environmental sustainability. This dedication to sustainable, eco-friendly floral artistry ensures that each creation not only captivates the eye but also upholds ethical principles.

Althea Wiles, founder of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio in the Ozark Mountains, brings three decades of masterful experience to every floral creation. At the helm of one of the region's most versatile floral businesses, she orchestrates 75-100 weddings annually while maintaining a thriving corporate events division and daily flower delivery service. Her studio's range extends from intimate celebrations to large-scale corporate installations serving clients across Northwest Arkansas and beyond.

With a Bachelor of Arts from Hendrix College and an Arkansas Master Florist Certification, Althea's expertise encompasses both timeless elegance and contemporary design. Her work, which has been featured in Homes & Gardens, The Knot, and Southern Living, demonstrates her ability to create personalized designs that reflect each client's unique vision. She is a regular contributor to the prestigious Art in Bloom exhibit at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, where her installations showcase the intersection of artistic vision and botanical expertise.

A champion of thoughtful sourcing, Althea incorporates local blooms when available while maintaining access to premium flowers from global markets to fulfill her clients' diverse needs. Her dedication to environmental stewardship is evident in her close partnerships with local flower farms and her commitment to seasonal, sustainable sourcing. Through Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, she offers everything from custom wedding designs and corporate event installations to flower subscriptions and daily deliveries. Her approach to floral design emphasizes personal service and attention to detail, whether crafting an intimate birthday arrangement or transforming venues for grand-scale events.

As a respected mentor in the floral industry, Althea shares her business expertise through a consulting program designed to help florists master the business side of floristry. Drawing from her three decades of experience, she guides fellow florists through essential business operations - from pricing strategies and accounting systems to client management and seasonal planning. Her sustainable design philosophy demonstrates how ethical sourcing and eco-friendly practices can enhance, rather than compromise, the artistry and profitability of floral design. Her approach proves that extraordinary events can coexist with environmental consciousness while maintaining a successful business model, setting a new standard for modern floristry.

