Gov. Pillen Appoints Ramsey as District Court Judge for the Ninth Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Kane M. Ramsey as district court judge in the Ninth Judicial District. This district consists of Buffalo and Hall counties.

Ramsey has been a deputy county attorney with the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office since 2019. Prior to that, he was an associate attorney with the firm of Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom & Holbrook in Kearney.

Ramsey received his bachelor’s degree in history and political science from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln (UNL). He earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law.

The vacancy in the Ninth Judicial District was due to the appointment of Judge Ryan Carson to federal court.