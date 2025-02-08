NEBRASKA, February 8 - CONTACT:

Governor Pillen Testifies in Support of the Stand With Women Act

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen appeared before the Nebraska Legislature’s Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee to support the Stand With Women Act (LB89), sponsored on his behalf by Senator Kathleen Kauth. The Governor’s testimony comes just two days after his trip to the White House where President Donald J. Trump signed the executive order: No Men in Women’s Sports.

In August 2023, Gov. Pillen signed his executive order establishing biological definitions for men and women and specifying that data collected on individuals by public schools, state agencies and offices reference the sex of the person at birth. He was the second governor in the nation to sign such an order and last month, hosted a news conference attended by athletes and state senators, supporting the introduction of LB89.

“We need to ensure that girls and women are not treated unfairly, especially in sports where men certainly have a physical, competitive advantage,” said Gov. Pillen. “Additionally, we need to afford girls and women the privacy and protection that they expect and deserve when they are in spaces where they could be most vulnerable to victimization.”

Much like the Governor’s executive order, LB89 also establishes biological definitions for men and women. Other provisions include:

Requiring signage designating that restrooms and locker rooms are specifically for use by either males or females

Prohibiting use of a restroom by a member of the opposite sex

Prohibiting biological boys or men from participating in girls’ or women’s sporting activities

Requirements apply to schools, including post-secondary institutions, as well as state agencies. Exceptions are included for situations in which a member of the opposite sex would be allowed to enter a bathroom or locker room.

“I am thrilled that President Trump is fulfilling his promise to protect women and girls in athletics,” said Sen. Kauth. “This provides a supportive framework for states like Nebraska to implement bills like the Stand With Women Act to protect women and girls in all areas the state has responsibility. I look forward to strong support for the Stand With Women Act.”

Students from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, University of Nebraska -- Kearney, high school and college athletes plus other advocates also spoke in favor of the bill.