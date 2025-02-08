Press Release / Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B4000797

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Joesph Duca                          

STATION: Rutland                   

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

 

DATE/TIME: 02/07/2025 at 1440 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mount Tabor, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Jason Hoffman                                           

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/07/2025, at approximately 1440 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, responded to a domestic dispute on Brooklyn Road in the Town of Mount Tabor, VT. Through investigation, it was determined that Jason Hoffman had caused pain and or bodily injury to a family or household member. Hoffman was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. A Judicial Officer was contacted and issued conditions of release for Hoffman. Hoffman was cited to appear at Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division on February 10, 2025, at 12:30 PM.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/10/2025 @ 1230 PM

COURT: Rutland Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

