Press Release / Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4000797
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Joesph Duca
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802 773 9101
DATE/TIME: 02/07/2025 at 1440 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mount Tabor, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Jason Hoffman
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/07/2025, at approximately 1440 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, responded to a domestic dispute on Brooklyn Road in the Town of Mount Tabor, VT. Through investigation, it was determined that Jason Hoffman had caused pain and or bodily injury to a family or household member. Hoffman was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. A Judicial Officer was contacted and issued conditions of release for Hoffman. Hoffman was cited to appear at Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division on February 10, 2025, at 12:30 PM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/10/2025 @ 1230 PM
COURT: Rutland Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
