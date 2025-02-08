Berlin Barracks / DUI 2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3000838
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: VSP Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/08/2025 at approximately 05:00 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 14 in Williamstown
VIOLATION: DUI 2
ACCUSED: Scott R. Emerson
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/08/2025 at approximately 05:00 hours, Troopers of the VSP Berlin Barracks were dispatched to a report of a disturbance near a residence located on VT Route 14 in Williamstown. During an investigation, Troopers made contact with Scott Emerson who displayed signs of impairment after confirming that he operated a motor vehicle on a public roadway. Emerson was taken into custody without incident for DUI, processed at the VSP Berlin Barracks, and then released to a sober party.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/26/2025 at 08:30 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Division Superior Court
MUG SHOT: Yes
BAIL: N/A
LODGED: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
