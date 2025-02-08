Berlin Barracks / DUI 2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3000838

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores

STATION: VSP Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 02/08/2025 at approximately 05:00 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 14 in Williamstown

VIOLATION: DUI 2

ACCUSED: Scott R. Emerson

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/08/2025 at approximately 05:00 hours, Troopers of the VSP Berlin Barracks were dispatched to a report of a disturbance near a residence located on VT Route 14 in Williamstown. During an investigation, Troopers made contact with Scott Emerson who displayed signs of impairment after confirming that he operated a motor vehicle on a public roadway. Emerson was taken into custody without incident for DUI, processed at the VSP Berlin Barracks, and then released to a sober party.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/26/2025 at 08:30 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Division Superior Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

BAIL: N/A

LODGED: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.