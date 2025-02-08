Aaron Chavez Carving

Spokane Public Schools Foundation Executive Director Aaron Chavez Accepts International Education Leadership Position

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Spokane Public Schools Foundation (SPSF) is announcing a leadership transition as its current Executive Director, Aaron Chavez, has accepted a new international leadership role as Director of International Schools in China and Thailand. The Foundation is now actively seeking a new Executive Director to continue its mission of supporting students, educators, and schools across Spokane.The Spokane Public Schools Foundation is dedicated to enhancing educational opportunities by providing grants and resources to teachers and schools. These grants help fund innovative classroom projects, student enrichment programs, and critical learning initiatives that directly impact student success.As the Foundation enters this new chapter, it remains committed to its core mission of fostering educational excellence, equity, and innovation in Spokane’s public schools. The Board of Directors is currently seeking a passionate and experienced leader to step into the Executive Director role and continue building community partnerships, expanding funding opportunities, and advocating for local education.Reflecting on his transition, Chavez shared that after spending years surrounded by students and teachers, he deeply missed the energy of daily school life.“This new opportunity allows me to be back in a school environment, leading and supporting in a hands-on capacity. I will always be grateful for my time with the Spokane Public Schools Foundation and the incredible impact it has on local education.” said ChavezChavez also expressed his gratitude to the SPSF Board of Directors for their unwavering support during his tenure. “I want to personally thank the Board for their support and for everything they do for the teachers and students of Spokane Public Schools. Their dedication to enhancing education in our community is truly inspiring.”Additionally, the Foundation’s grant applications for the 2025-26 school year are now open and will remain available until April 1, 2025. Spokane educators are encouraged to apply for funding to support projects that inspire and engage students in meaningful learning experiences.“We are grateful for Aaron’s contributions and leadership, and we wish him success in his new international role,” said KC Constable, Board President. “As we begin our search for a new Executive Director, we are excited to find a leader who will continue our mission of empowering educators and students throughout Spokane School District.”For more information about the Executive Director position, grant opportunities, or ways to support Spokane Public Schools Foundation, please visit [ www.spokaneschoolsfoundation.org ] or contact [KC Constable, President: kcconstable@gmail.com ].

