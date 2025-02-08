TBI Agents Arrest Hickman County Man in Friday Night Homicide

CENTERVILLE – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a Hickman County man in connection with the ongoing investigation into a Friday night homicide.

At the request of 32nd Judicial District Attorney General Hans Schwendimann, TBI agents, working alongside the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, began investigating the apparent shooting death of 44-year-old Jeffrey Scott Sullivan, which occurred at a home in the 5000 block of Bel Air Lane. As the investigation unfolded, agents developed information leading to John Michael Biggs, Jr. (DOB 3/8/1999) as the person responsible for Sullivan’s death.

Agents subsequently arrested Biggs and charged him with one count of Criminal Homicide. At the time of this release, he remained in the custody of the Hickman County Jail without bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

