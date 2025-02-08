【Happy Chinese New Year】Floats carry blessings to northern district More fireworks will bloom for the Year of the Snake

MACAU, February 8 - The second float parade of the “Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Snake” was held tonight (8 February, the 11th day of Chinese New Year). 17 stunning floats sparkled with festive ambience and blessings for the northern district, welcoming the Year of the Snake with residents and visitors.

Director of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; Deputy Director of MGTO, Ricky Hoi; Assistant to Director of Asia Tourism Exchange Centre of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Cheng Ruishan; Executive Director of Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Sam Lei; Vice President of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng; Head of Economic Activities Development Department of Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Lau Kit Lon; Acting Head of Department of Cultural and Recreational Affairs and Civic Education of Municipal Affairs Bureau, Sou Hoi Chi; Acting Head of the Macau Grand Prix and Major Sporting Events Department of Sports Bureau, Vong Ka Kun, and Head of Division of Culture, Tourism, MICE, Trade and Commerce of Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Vic Lam, officiated the kick-off ceremony together with other guests.

With a spectacular lion dance performance, the second float parade was grandly unveiled in the northern district. The floats set off from Estrada Marginal da Ilha Verde, passed through Avenida do Conselheiro Borja, Estrada do Arco, Estrada da Areia Preta, Avenida de Venceslau de Morais, Rua Quatro do Bairro da Areia Preta, Avenida da Longevidade, Rua do Mercado de Iao Hon and arrived at Iao Hon Market Garden. The procession attracted the gaze and keen welcome of spectators along the route.

A cultural and artistic show enlivened Iao Hon Market Garden during the parade. There were performances presented by Wynn Macau, Limited, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A., Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Galaxy Entertainment Group and Prudential Hong Kong Limited (Macau Branch). In addition, Hong Kong artist Amy Fan and singer Alex Kwong, Macao singers Sean Pang and Kane Ao Ieong delivered fantastic performances and welcomed the floats together with spectators in lively vibes.

Play online games to join lucky draw

The 17 floats were presented by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Macao Government Tourism Office, Municipal Affairs Bureau, Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau, Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Wynn Macau, Limited, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A., Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Prudential Hong Kong Limited (Macau Branch), Chimelong Group and Multinational (Holdings) Group.

The floats will be on display at Tap Seac Square from tomorrow (9 February) until 16 February. Illuminations of the floats will be on from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Residents and visitors are welcome to behold the splendid floats for free. In addition, MGTO presents the activity of “The Snake dazzles for the Joyful Spring Festival” on its WeChat mini-program – MGTO’s Interactive Zone. From now until 12 February, players can complete the games according to instructions for a chance to enter lucky draws and win attractive prizes. There are close to 60,000 prizes.

Finale fireworks show on Lantern Festival

The finale fireworks show of the Chinese New Year Fireworks Displays will be staged above the sea overlooked by Macau Tower at 9 p.m. next Wednesday (12 February, Lantern Festival). Lasting for 15 minutes, fireworks will set the sky ablaze and spark the romantic air and joy of the Lantern Festival, making a memorable night for residents and visitors.

Please visit the themed website for the Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Snake (https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/cny/parade-2025) for the program. For more information about MGTO’s Chinese New Year festivities, please visit MGTO’s website for destination promotion: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo or follow MGTO on WeChat (ID: MGTOweixin).

Themed website introduces Chinese New Year festivities

Launched by MGTO, the themed webpage of “2025 Chinese New Year Festivities in Macao” (https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/cny/celebrations-2025) offers residents and visitors convenient access to comprehensive information about various Chinese New Year festivities in Macao. The content is available in Traditional and Simplified Chinese, Portuguese, English and other languages. Residents and visitors can also check out more information about Chinese New Year festivities through the mobile app “Experience Macao” and the themed website via the QR code.