Recognizing Africa’s Giants: Celebrating young entrepreneurs on the African Continent

ACCRA, ACCRA, GHANA, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Forty Under 40 Award aims to recognize and celebrates the continents most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of forty.

The upcoming event will feature a two-day tour in Egypt from February 19–21, 2025, culminating in a grand gala on February 22nd, 2025. Leading up to the event, we plan to recognize and celebrate over 100 emerging leaders, with at least 40 final winners awarded in 40 categories. The event is expected to host 93 nominees from 21 countries in Egypt.

These individuals, representing a wide array of industries, have demonstrated a strong commitment to business growth, professional excellence, and community service, rising through the ranks of their companies or industries at a young age due to their exceptional contributions.

The platform connects young achievers from diverse industries, fostering relationships that lead to collaborations, mentorship, and knowledge-sharing. By highlighting young leaders' success stories, younger generations are inspired to pursue excellence, innovation, and leadership in their fields.

Forty Under 40 Awards provides global exposure, opening doors for honorees to participate in international conferences, and partnerships. This initiative ultimately cultivates a culture of excellence, innovation, and leadership among young professionals, helping shape Africa’s future.

Among the many inspiring stories from our 2025 entries, we are proud to highlight the following exceptional trailblazers, whose achievements exemplify innovation, leadership, and impact.

Ms. Happiness Abisai Nyiti is renowned for her pioneering role in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as the first Tanzanian woman to trade under the AfCFTA-GTI framework. As Managing Director of AJA Tanzania Limited, she has significantly expanded sisal fiber exportsfrom 27–54 tons to a remarkable 135–216 tons per month across Africa. With over a decade of leadership experience, she also serves as Head of Compliance at Taifa Transport and Logistics. She continues to inspire through influential platforms, shaping the future of African trade and entrepreneurship.

Mr. Ashraf Fala is a pioneering leader in sustainable agriculture, transforming Egypt’s farming landscape through innovation and eco-conscious solutions. As the founder of O'ROOTS Hydroponic Farms, he has championed pesticide-free hydroponic farming, addressing food security challenges while empowering small-scale farmers with cutting-edge techniques. His educational initiatives have impacted over 5,000 farmers, promoting sustainable practices. Mr. Fala’s visionary approach is shaping a healthier, more sustainable future for agriculture.

Mr. Jubril Arogundade is a distinguished entrepreneur and Executive Director of CIG Motors, overseeing automobile brands such as GAC Motor, JMC, and FAW. As Group Head of Communications for Choice International Group (Africa), he also manages global brands like GREE and LONTOR. With expertise in business management and marketing, he has driven CIG Motors’ revenue from ₦10 billion to over ₦100 billion in five years- from ($12.5 million USD to $125 million USD), introducing innovative programs like “Drive Now & Pay Later”. Recognized among the 100 Most Influential Young Africans.

Kingsley Ansong, is the Founder & CEO of Elefante Farms, he has built one of West Africa’s premier pineapple farms, securing over $800,000 in seed funding and becoming the first Ghanaian producer to export pineapples to the U.S.A. With 120+ acres under cultivation and 85+ employees, Elefante Farms is driving economic growth and poverty alleviation through fair wages and skills training. Mr. Ansong’s tech-driven approach has propelled exports to Canada, Europe, and the Middle East, with annual shipments exceeding 800,000 kg.

The Forty Under 40 Awards is organized by Xodus Communications Limited. The Awarrds are held in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Nominations for the Global versions is open till 15th February 2025.

