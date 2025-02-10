Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon Enhances Guest Experience with Comprehensive Sports Facilities

Badminton court at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon Ground at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon Tennis court at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon

MALDIVES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is expanding the guest experience by offering a diverse range of sports facilities alongside its renowned marine and leisure activities. The resort features multiple land-based sports options, including two badminton courts, a tennis court, a squash court, a volleyball court, and a playground. Additionally, guests can engage in table tennis, make use of a fully equipped gym, and enjoy recreational games in an island setting.The Maldives is widely known for its water sports and diving opportunities. However, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is highlighting the role of land-based activities in providing a well-rounded holiday experience. Guests can begin their day with a gym workout or a friendly match on the tennis court before unwinding with a snorkelling excursion or a spa treatment at Chavana Spa, operated by Mandara Spa. Evening activities may include a game of badminton or beach volleyball, allowing visitors to maintain an active lifestyle while enjoying the island’s natural beauty.Sports and fitness play an integral role in Maldivian culture, with locals frequently engaging in traditional games, football, and volleyball. Resort Manager Hassan Shihab underscores the value of movement and recreation in creating a fulfilling guest experience: "A balanced holiday incorporates both activity and relaxation. At Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, we offer facilities that allow guests to engage in sports and fitness while appreciating the island environment. Our aim is to create an atmosphere where visitors can explore a variety of activities while making the most of their time in the Maldives."By offering a mix of sports, wellness, and leisure options, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon provides guests with opportunities to engage in both adventure and relaxation, contributing to a dynamic and personalised island stay.

