Tampa AI Financial, Entrepreneurship, & Career Education Startup Electus Joins Silicon Valley’s Top Fintech Accelerator

The accelerator will link Electus with top global fintech leaders and investors, accelerating its technology to empower the next generation.

Understanding how to manage money— and how to earn it through a fulfilling career — is not a luxury; it’s a right. This is our moment to scale our mission to break financial barriers for young people.” — Anna Grace Du Noyer, Chief AI, Ethics and Impact Office, Electus

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- High-impact edtech and fintech startup Electus - based in Tampa and backed by Google for Startups and The American Heart Association Social Impact Fund - is one of only 13 companies to secure a place in the prestigious Plug and Play Visa Inclusive Fintech Accelerator Program 2025.The combined power of Visa and Silicon Valley’s leading innovation hub, Plug and Play, propels Electus into the ranks of industry-defining innovators such as PayPal, and N26— just some of the companies that have scaled through Plug and Play to become global leaders in fintech. The program identifies and accelerates high-potential startups with a focus on dismantling financial exclusion and economic mobility— marking a significant milestone for Electus and putting its flagship app, Life Hub in the global spotlight as an innovator in purpose-driven AI innovation.With 57% of U.S. teens lacking basic financial literacy (FINRA) and 80% of young adults feeling unprepared for real-world financial decisions (National Endowment for Financial Education), and 74% of employers say graduates lack essential workplace skills like problem-solving, communication, and teamwork (AACU, 2023) the urgency to close the real-world-education gap has never been more urgent.Life Hub and it’s proprietary Infiniti AI tools offer a unique “earn-and-learn” 360 degree education model - for kids aged 6 to 18 - combines AI-assisted personalised learning pathways with financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career education, with real income-generation and the Life Hub Visa Rewards card - teaching kids what Electus has coined as "Happy Life Skills"Already adopted by schools and youth organizations nationwide, including multiple Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Electus’ Life Hub app is redefining financial education with an experiential, hands-on approach that turns learning into action. The first-of-its-kind AI-driven learning ecosystem doesn’t just teach kids about money, business, and careers – it helps them earn it, manage it, and build their life and a better future.This prestigious Plug and Play program, renowned for its focus on fostering diversity and inclusion within the financial technology sector, will now provide Electus with invaluable resources and networking opportunities to further its mission of empowering the next generation of financially savvy, and career ready leaders.“Being selected for the Plug and Play Visa Inclusive Fintech Accelerator is a game-changer," says Anna Grace Du Noyer, Chief AI, Ethics & Impact Officer at Electus. “Understanding money—how to earn it through a fulfilling career and manage it with tools like the Life Hub Visa Rewards Card—is not a luxury; it’s a right. With Visa’s expertise and Plug and Play’s powerhouse network, we’re accelerating our mission to break financial barriers for young people, especially in underserved communities. This is our moment to scale, innovate, and put real financial power into the hands of the next generation.”The Plug and Play Visa Inclusive Fintech Accelerator offers unparallelled access to Silicon Valley's top fintech experts, investors, and corporate partners, giving Electus the opportunity to refine its AI-powered platform while scaling its impact .Through the program, Electus will receive tailored mentorship from Visa's experts, deep-dive training in financial trends, payment technologies, and regulatory landscapes through specialized training workshops led by Visa experts to position them as a leader in socially conscious fintech innovation .The accelerator will connect Electus with Plug and Play's global financial institutions, Fortune 500 companies, and industry leaders to integrate its solutions into real-world financial ecosystems, directly impacting the next generation of earners, savers, and entrepreneurs. Personalized mentorship from leading experts in everything from UI design to public speaking will provide Electus with invaluable insights that refine its product development strategies, ensuring its platform remains innovative, user-friendly, and aligned with the evolving needs of young people.Electus's selection for the Plug and Play Visa Inclusive Fintech Accelerator underscores the company's commitment to breaking down systemic barriers to opportunity and empowering youth with the skills, behaviors, and knowledge necessary for a successful and happy life. The company's patented AI-powered platform, Life Hub, provides uniquely engaging learning experiences, real-world financial applications, and personalized learning pathways , helping young people develop crucial money management skills, discover and explore diverse careers, and prepare early to enter entrepreneurship and the workforce for an improved quality of life.By joining Plug and Play’s elite cohort, Electus is positioned to scale rapidly, expand partnerships with public/private schools, school districts, micro-schools, and youth organizations, as well as enter the direct-to-consumer market, including the expanding homeschool market.ENDSNotes to EditorsContact: anna@electusglobal.comWeb: lifehubeducation.comAbout Plug & PlayPlug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 60+ locations across 5 continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries, where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi.Electus Global Education Co, Inc. is a Florida/Texas-based edtech/fintech social enterprise, backed by Google for Startups and the American Heart Association. It empowers youth (ages 6-18) with AI-driven financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career education through its Life Hub Infiniti AI platform.Life Hub combines experiential learning with real financial tools, including the Life Hub Visa Rewards Card, allowing kids to earn real money while learning essential financial and career skills. Its Infiniti AI-powered tools include a learning assistant chatbot, personalized learning pathways, a grant funding finder, and impact reports for funders and educators, ensuring long-term sustainability and growth.By breaking down systemic barriers in education, financial inclusion, and career readiness, Electus is creating a scalable "earn-and-learn" ecosystem, equipping youth with real-world skills, financial independence, and the ability to build happy futures.

