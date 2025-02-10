HOUSE OF PIANOS Expands Customized Piano Services for Luxury Developments in UAE and GCC

Bluthner PH Piano Bluthner Macassar HOUSE OF PIANOS Logo

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HOUSE OF PIANOS, a prominent piano retailer and servicing company in the UAE and GCC region, announced today a renewed emphasis on integrating premium pianos and tailored audio solutions into luxury property developments. This initiative comes as property developers, interior designers, and luxury homeowners increasingly recognize the role of music, art, and culture in enhancing both commercial and residential environments.Incorporating Music into Property DesignThe integration of pianos in development projects is being explored as a means to enrich the atmosphere and cultural appeal of a space. Whether installed in lobbies, lounges, or private residences, a carefully selected instrument can contribute to a refined and engaging setting.Customized and Bespoke Piano ServicesTo address diverse design requirements, HOUSE OF PIANOS now offers a Customized and Bespoke Piano Service. This service allows clients to commission instruments with tailored features—including custom finishes, personalized engraving, and design accents—that align with specific interior aesthetics and project themes.Consultancy and GuidanceIn addition to its product offerings, HOUSE OF PIANOS provides consultancy services to assist clients in selecting the appropriate instrument based on factors such as spatial design, acoustics, and thematic requirements. The company’s expertise has been sought by several prominent property developers, including Emaar, Damac, Aldar, Sobha, SLS, and Pantheon, as well as architectural firms such as Kristina Zanic, CK Architects, and Olsen and Partners.Continued Commitment to QualityWith over a decade of industry experience, HOUSE OF PIANOS emphasizes the importance of regular maintenance and after-sales service to preserve the performance and appearance of its instruments. This ongoing support is intended to ensure that each piano continues to meet the evolving needs of luxury environments across the region.For more information about HOUSE OF PIANOS and its services, please visit website or contact the media team below.About HOUSE OF PIANOSHOUSE OF PIANOS is a leading piano retailer and servicing company in the UAE and GCC region, offering an exclusive collection of instruments from brands such as Steinway and Blüthner. With services that include innovative solutions like the Steinway Spirio series and customized piano design, the company supports the integration of musical elements in property developments, luxury homes, and commercial spaces.

