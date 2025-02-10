Beat Rising Costs: New Study Reveals How Australians Are Saving $650 Every Month

ROSHI's Australian Inflation Survival Guide 2025 provides blueprint for substantial savings without lifestyle compromises.

By implementing targeted strategies across key spending categories, Australian households can save between $400-650 monthly.” — Amir Nada

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ROSHI, a leading fintech transforming digital lending across Asia-Pacific, today released its “Australian Inflation Survival Guide 2025,” revealing how Australians can effectively manage rising costs as inflation moderates to 2.5-3.2%. The study demonstrates that while essential costs have risen significantly, strategic financial management can lead to substantial savings.“Our research reveals that smart financial choices don’t require lifestyle sacrifices,” said Amir Nada, CEO of ROSHI. “By implementing targeted strategies across key spending categories, Australian households can save between $400-650 monthly.These savings are crucial as families navigate rising costs across accommodation, utilities, and daily expenses.”Key findings from the report include:– Accommodation services and utilities costs up by 12.5% and 7.2% respectively– Digital banking tools and rewards programs can save users $180-240 annually– Strategic grocery shopping and meal planning reduces food costs by up to $200 monthly– Smart commuting choices and fuel optimisation save $80-94 monthly“The data clearly shows that combining digital tools with strategic spending habits leads to significant savings,” said Trịnh Mai Thanh, Head of Research of ROSHI “Our guide provides practical frameworks that any Australian can implement immediately.”The full report is available at https://www.roshi.sg/inflation-survival-guide-australia/ About ROSHIROSHI is a leading fintech transforming digital lending across Asia-Pacific. Since launching its proprietary automated platform in March 2022, ROSHI instantly provides personalised loan options to borrowers by leveraging AI algorithms and machine learning. Currently facilitating the best home loan interest rates and personal loan interest rates comparison through partnerships with various lenders, ROSHI has assisted hundreds of consumers in obtaining loan approvals while providing valuable market insights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.