ROSHI: 2023 Personal Loan Data Reveals Groups Facing Financial Strain Despite Full Employment

ROSHI Logo

Consumer Lending Report Singapore

Key Findings (Consumer Lending Report)

ROSHI analyzes application data to reveal which Singapore residents relied on personal loans to manage financial strains during 2023's inflation pressures.

We believe responsible digital lending can sustainably fill urgent personal finance needs when done prudently.”
— Amir Nada
SINGAPORE, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore-based fintech ROSHI published a detailed analysis examining which groups relied on personal loans to manage financial strains amid high inflation in 2023.

By reviewing anonymous application data about the traits and borrowing behaviors of Singapore residents who used ROSHI's fast cash loans due to income shortfalls last year, the report provides insightful perspectives on full-time employed people facing money struggles as costs rose. Importantly, ROSHI protected users' privacy by only sharing aggregated insights without any identifying personal details.

"The analysis indicates that while Singapore retains economic strengths, many middle-income families still experienced cash flow challenges that necessitated temporary relief through personal loans," said ROSHI Founder Mr. Nada.

"We believe responsible digital lending can sustainably fill urgent personal finance needs when done prudently."

ROSHI commits to publishing transparent yet anonymous analyses to further understand evolving borrower hardships.

The full report is available at https://www.roshi.sg/consumer-lending-report-singapore/

ROSHI: Singapore's 1st Loan Marketplace (Personal Loans)

