HOUSE OF PIANOS UAE Introduces Custom Piano Services for Hotels

Enhancing Hotel Experiences with Timeless Pianos, Bespoke Customization, and 24/7 Musical Innovation.

Our pianos transform hotel lobbies into vibrant soundscapes, blending timeless elegance with modern innovation for an unforgettable guest experience.” — Shavkat Mamadjonov

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HOUSE OF PIANOS UAE , a prominent piano retailer and servicing company in the UAE and GCC region, today announced an enhanced focus on serving the hospitality sector. The company, which services hundreds of hotels annually, is now offering a range of high-quality pianos and integrated audio solutions designed to complement guest experiences in hotel environments.HOUSE OF PIANOS UAE supplies a carefully selected range of Steinway and Blüthner pianos. These instruments, known for their precise sound and refined design, are installed in hotel lobbies, lounges, and event spaces to contribute to a pleasant and inviting atmosphere. In addition, the company has introduced a Piano Player System tailored for hospitality settings. This system provides guests with a curated, 24/7 musical experience through a customizable library of tunes, seamlessly integrating with the pianos to offer consistent background ambiance.Further expanding its offerings, HOUSE OF PIANOS UAE now provides a Piano Customization Service. This service enables property developers and interior designers to commission instruments that align with their unique design concepts and brand identities. Clients can select custom finishes, personalized engraving, and design accents to create signature pieces that enhance their interior décor."Music plays an important role in creating memorable guest experiences," said Shavkat Mamadjonov, Founder and CEO of HOUSE OF PIANOS UAE. "Our commitment is to supply quality instruments and reliable support that help our clients maintain the performance and appearance of their pianos over time."In addition to its product offerings, HOUSE OF PIANOS UAE provides comprehensive maintenance and servicing programs to ensure each instrument remains in optimal condition, supporting the long-term performance and presentation of pianos in hospitality settings.For more information about HOUSE OF PIANOS UAE and its solutions for the hospitality industry, please visit our website or contact the media team below.About HOUSE OF PIANOS UAEHOUSE OF PIANOS UAE is a leading piano retailer and servicing company in the UAE and GCC region, serving hundreds of hotels annually. The company supplies pianos from renowned brands including Steinway and Blüthner and offers integrated audio solutions, customization services, and maintenance programs to support the hospitality industry.

