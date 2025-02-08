CANADA, February 8 - NOTE: The following is a statement from Premier Tim Houston

Today, Nova Scotians have another unfortunate reminder of the dangers of working on the sea as the fishing vessel Fortune Pride capsized in the waters near Sambro last night.

I want to express my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the souls we lost - you are in my thoughts and prayers as are the two fishers who survived this heartbreaking tragedy.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax responded last night to the emergency and continued its efforts today.

I want to commend the Canadian Coast Guard vessels, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Halifax, and everyone involved in the response to this emergency.

I would like all those affected by this terrible incident to know that I - and all Nova Scotians - are thinking of you at this difficult time.