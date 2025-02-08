BLACK HISTORY MONTH RECOGNIZING A LOCAL HERO, CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST, ZEKE WILSON

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Throughout history there have been considerable legal cases challenging and legislation forging American Civil Rights and Liberty. It is undeniable that race discrimination shaped American history. Unfortunately, discrimination of all facets continues to this day.In terms of race discrimination, it wasn’t and isn’t always white against black. The despicable nature of bigotry and hatred seeps through despite the bulwark of all men.In 1996, local boxer and professional fight promoter, Ezekiel “Zeke” Wilson, faced the fight of his life, but this time, it was outside of the ring and inside the courtroom. Zeke fought and promoted fights around the country including Madison Square Garden. While promoting an eight-bout card to take place in Boston, Massachusetts, Zeke found himself being shut out and shut down by the State of Massachusetts Boxing Commission.Zeke’s federal complaint was that the State Boxing Commissioner, who was white, performed direct discriminatory acts, while the Commission Chairman, a black man, failed to provide sufficient protection under his authority and cooperated in the unjust cancellation of Zeke Wilson’s (Wilson Promotional Group, Inc.) boxing event. This caused financial damage to Zeke Wilson’s company as well as Zeke personally.Zeke contacted dozens of attorneys, the NAACP, the ACLU, many of whom sympathized with Zeke. However, none of them were willing to take on the case. Some responded that the “the cost to take the case to trial would be excessive and doubted if it would even get to trial at all.”Without a lawyer willing to represent him, Zeke had no choice but to learn the letter of the law and argue his case in court, on his own. One of the first legal cases to challenge same-race discrimination came to conclusion on September 11, 2000. The jury was unanimous. Zeke and his promotion company were awarded compensatory and punitive damages.Zeke Wilson’s precedent-setting legal case is the subject of his memoir, The Eighth Round.In addition to being one hell of a boxer and fight promoter, Zeke is a born storyteller. In this anticipated chronicle, Zeke takes readers back to his humble beginnings, in the Jim Crow south. The seventh of eight children, Zeke, learned early on responsibility and hard work.Reared by a single yet strong and resolute mother, Zeke learned resilience, and focus. Having developed a love and talent for boxing as a young man, Zeke sought a way to “get paid to train.” Joining the United States Marines after high school, he found a path to display his natural boxing talent and prove himself an exceptional leader. Zeke was awarded the U.S. Marine Corps. Meritorious Mast award for his exceptional service. After receiving an Honorable Discharge from the Corps., Zeke turned pro (professional boxer).Always thinking about his family and the future, Zeke later transitioned his boxing career to training up-and-coming fighters and promoting professional boxing matches. It was in this capacity that Zeke would face the fight of his life.During his life Zeke has met with countless challenges, momentous life-altering events, and life-threatening situations.The Eighth Round is Zeke Wilson’s firsthand account of his life and experiences as southern Black man during Jim Crow, a prize fighter, a United States Marine, a boxing promoter, and businessman, and most importantly a champion of justice against racial discrimination.Zeke Wilson will be speaking for local media and fans at the American Legion Post 135, located at 1108 Bull St. Savannah, GA 31401. This event is free and open to the public. There will be books available and giveaways for the kids. Keep an eye out for the date and time to be announced.To learn more about Zeke and his story, watch here: Zeke on WSAV with Patty Turner How You Can Get Involved:Zeke Wilson is looking for financial backers, strategic partners, and individuals who are enthusiastic about empowering marginalized voices in the media. Interested investors, sponsors, and contributors can reach out directly through the following channels:Website: www.sameraceproductions.com Email: sameraceproduction@gmail.comBuy the book: The Eighth Round: New Edition Released by Same Race Productions, LLCFor media inquiries, interviews, and further information, please contact:Email: sameraceproduction@gmail.comWebsite: www.sameraceproductions.com

