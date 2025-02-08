Governor Newsom signs legislation 2.7.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills: SBX1-1 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Budget Act of 2024.

SBX1-2 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Budget Act of 2024. A signing message can be found here. The legislation establishes legal resources for the California Department of Justice and state agencies. It also augments existing funding for legal services for veterans, people with disabilities, and other vulnerable Californians.

