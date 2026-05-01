Governor Newsom visits Pasadena City College construction trades lab helping LA rebuild

“In the wake of the Eaton Fire, our community needed a path forward; we needed partnership, urgency, and faith in our capacity to rebuild, and Governor Gavin Newsom has brought all three. He understands that recovery is not only measured in rebuilt structures, but in rebuilt lives,” said José A. Gómez, president of Pasadena City College. “Under Governor Gavin Newsom’s leadership, California is turning loss into learning, learning into livelihood, and livelihood into the skilled hands that will raise our communities again. His visit to Pasadena City College brings that leadership and vision into action, where education and recovery meet, and where the next generation of skilled workers is preparing to rebuild and renew our communities.”

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