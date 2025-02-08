Strong Winter Storms Expected Through Sunday

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on two winter storms expected to impact areas throughout the State today through Sunday. The first storm arrived earlier today and is impacting Central New York and the Mohawk Valley. The second storm will be more widespread and is expected to affect much of the State Saturday through Sunday. Snowfall rates of up to two inches per hour on Friday and one inch per hour on Saturday in the heaviest bands may create hazardous travel conditions. People should monitor local forecasts and take precautions when traveling.

“Our State resources are ready and mobilized to keep New Yorkers safe as we respond to this next round of winter weather, and we will continue coordinating with our local partners throughout the storm including taking steps to facilitate emergency salt deliveries,” Governor Hochul said. “Monitoring your local forecast is critical — especially when traveling — and I encourage all New Yorkers to exercise caution as weather conditions can be unpredictable, and many warnings and watches are in effect.”

The Governor also signed an Executive Order today declaring a State of Emergency, allowing the State to coordinate and share resources with local governments affected by upcoming storms. This includes the State Department of Transportation, which will provide assistance to municipalities impacted by the State of Emergency in excess of existing shared service agreements. The order also waives "hours of service" requirements for truck drivers to facilitate emergency salt deliveries ahead of these storms and includes other measures to facilitate emergency salt deliveries to State and local agencies across the State.

Today’s storm will impact most of the State through Friday evening, including areas from Herkimer to Oswego County with up to four inches of snow and peak accumulations up to ten inches in some areas. Peak snowfall rates of up to two inches per hour can be expected and may impact commutes in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley. Winds could gust up to 45 miles per hour in some locations, which will produce blowing and drifting snow.

The second storm begins Saturday afternoon and is forecast to continue through Sunday afternoon. Widespread snow will fall across the State with the potential for moderate to heavy accumulations of up to seven or more inches of snow from Central New York to the Capital Region. A widespread three to six inches of snow is expected north of the Thruway with snowfall rates potentially exceeding one inch per hour. Wind gusts are expected to remain below 35 miles per hour with isolated gusts of up to 40 mph. For New York City and Long Island, heavy mixed precipitation is possible with total snow and sleet accumulations between three to five inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze possible through Sunday morning.

There are several lake effect snow warnings and winter storm watches in place for multiple locations through Sunday. For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website. New Yorkers are also encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts by subscribing to NY Alert — a free service providing critical emergency information to your cell phone or computer.

Agency Preparations

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with their local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate requests for assistance. State stockpiles are staffed and ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Watch Center is monitoring the storm track and statewide impacts closely. Winter preparedness tips can be found here.

New York State Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation is monitoring weather conditions and prepared to respond with 3,701 supervisors and operators available statewide. All field staff are available to fully engage and respond. All available response equipment is ready to deploy and all residencies in impacted locations will remain staffed for 24/7 operations with operators, supervisors, and mechanics throughout the duration of the event and priority cleanup operations.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,642 large plow trucks

353 large loaders

157 medium duty plows

53 tow plows

35 snow blowers

19 graders

The need for additional resources will be re-evaluated as conditions warrant throughout the event. For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit 511ny.org, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority is monitoring the forecast and ready to respond with 689 operators and supervisors available. Statewide equipment numbers and resources are listed below:

352 large and medium duty plow trucks

9 tow plows

67 loaders

99,000+ tons of salt on hand

Variable Message Signs and social media — X, formerly known as Twitter, and Facebook — are utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway.

New this snow and ice season, all of the Thruway's more than 250 heavy-duty plow trucks are equipped with green hazard lights, complementing the standard amber hazard lights. Green lights are intended to improve visibility and enhance safety during winter operations, particularly in low-light conditions and poor weather. Drivers are reminded that Thruway snowplows travel at about 35 mph — which in many cases is slower than the posted speed limit — to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways. The safest place for motorists is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and treated.

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic information, live traffic cameras and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails and follow @ThruwayTraffic on X for the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

New York State Department of Public Service

New York's utilities have about 5,500 workers available statewide to engage in damage assessment, response, repair and restoration efforts across New York State, as necessary. Agency staff will track utilities' work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

New York State Police

State Police have instructed all Troopers to remain vigilant and will deploy extra patrols to affected areas as needed. All four-wheel drive vehicles are in service and all specialty vehicles, including Utility Terrain Vehicles and snowmobiles, are staged and ready for deployment.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

DEC Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor the developing situation and weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets, including first responders, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to snow.

DEC reminds those responsible for the removal and disposal of snow to follow best management practices to help prevent flooding and reduce the potential for pollutants like salt, sand, oils, trash and other debris from affecting water quality. Disposal of snow in local creeks and streams can create ice dams, which may cause flooding. Public and private snow removal operators should be aware of these safety issues during and after winter storms. Additional information is available at Division of Water Technical and Operational Guidance Series: Snow Disposal.

Unpredictable winter weather and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills and other backcountry areas, can create unexpectedly hazardous conditions. Visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for snow, ice and the cold to ensure a safe winter experience. Snow depths range greatly throughout the Adirondacks, with the deepest snow at higher elevations in the High Peaks region and other mountains over 3,000 feet. Most lower elevation trails are frozen, including many trails in the Catskill Mountains.

While some waterways are currently frozen, DEC advises outdoor enthusiasts to review ice safety guidelines before heading out.

Hikers are advised to temporarily avoid all high-elevation trails as well as trails that cross rivers and streams. Hikers in the Adirondacks are encouraged to check the Adirondack Backcountry Information webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures and general recreation information.

Backcountry visitors should Hike Smart and follow proper safety guidelines. Plan trips accordingly. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Response equipment is being fueled, tested and prepared for storm response use. Park visitors should visit parks.ny.gov, check the free mobile app, or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

The MTA is closely monitoring weather conditions to ensure safe, reliable service. MTA employees will be poised to spread salt, clear platforms and stairs where ice exists, and keep signals, switches, and third rail operating, remove any downed trees that may fall across tracks, and attend to any weather-related challenges. MTA Bridges and Tunnels advises motorists to use caution when driving on icy roadways and drive at reduced speeds.

Customers are encouraged to check https://new.mta.info for the latest service updates, and to use caution while navigating the system. Customers should also sign up for real-time service alerts via text or email. These alerts are also available via the MTA app and TrainTime app.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

The Port Authority monitors weather conditions across all its facilities. In the event of severe weather, the agency issues travel alerts and updates as needed via facility email alerts and on social media. For the latest information about Port Authority facilities, please check social media, sign up for PA Alerts or download one of the PA mobile apps, including RidePATH, which provides real-time updates and alerts for PATH service.