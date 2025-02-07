Submit Release
Update: US 60 remains closed between Superior and Miami

PHOENIX – A section of US 60 between Superior and Miami, east of the metropolitan Phoenix area, remains closed while crews work around the clock to address falling rocks and reopen the highway as soon as possible. There is no estimated time for reopening the highway.

US 60 has been closed since Tuesday to allow crews to safely remove unstable rock exposed during blasting operations for a bridge replacement project. 

Drivers who normally would use the highway between Superior and Miami should monitor ADOT’s website (azdot.gov) and the agency’s social media channels. Information also is posted on ADOT’s Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511. 

Full closures for the bridge replacements at Queen Creek Bridge and Waterfall Canyon Bridge east of Superior are normally scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, as needed, for blasting and cleanup. During closures, drivers can detour through Winkelman on state routes 77 and 177.

For more information on this project and to sign up for email alerts, please visit  azdot.gov/US60QueenCreekBridgeProject.

