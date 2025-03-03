Tekleen Launches Advanced Self-Cleaning Water Filtration Solution

ABW Tekleen Automatic Self Cleaning Water Filters Tekleen Automatic Self-Cleaning Water Filters

Reliable, Sustainable, and Engineered for Peak Performance

Tekleen filters provide precision, reliability, and sustainability, outperforming traditional systems in efficiency and cost. With flow rates up to 20,000+ GPM, they support various applications.” — Dan Flanick, VP of Sales at Tekleen

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tekleen, a leader in automatic self-cleaning water filtration, announces the launch of its advanced filtration solutions designed to help industries reduce maintenance, optimize operations, and improve water sustainability.In sectors where water quality directly impacts operational efficiency, equipment longevity, and regulatory compliance, businesses often rely on outdated filtration methods that require frequent manual cleaning, increase water waste, and disrupt workflow. Tekleen automatic self-cleaning filters provide a cost-effective, low-maintenance alternative that eliminates downtime while delivering precision filtration for a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, agriculture, municipal water systems, food processing, HVAC, and energy production.Innovative Filtration Technology for Greater EfficiencyUnlike traditional sand, disc, and cartridge filters, which often require constant monitoring and labor-intensive upkeep, Tekleen’s fully automated backwash system ensures continuous operation without disrupting water flow. The self-cleaning cycle is completed in under 10 seconds, significantly reducing maintenance costs and preventing unplanned downtime.Tekleen filters provide precision filtration down to 2 microns, surpassing conventional systems that typically filter between 30–100 microns. This finer filtration ensures superior water quality, which is essential for industries that rely on clean water to protect sensitive equipment, enhance production quality, and meet stringent environmental standards.Designed for durability, Tekleen filters are constructed from stainless steel, making them highly resistant to corrosion, harsh chemicals, and extreme operating conditions. This robust design translates into longer equipment lifespan, fewer replacements, and reduced long-term costs compared to traditional filtration systems.“Water filtration plays a critical role in industrial efficiency, and outdated systems often create unnecessary expenses due to frequent maintenance and high water waste,” said Dan Flanick, Chief Revenue Officer at Tekleen. “Our automatic self-cleaning filters provide industries with a sustainable, high-performance solution that not only reduces costs but also supports environmental conservation efforts by significantly minimizing water loss.”Reducing Water Waste and Supporting SustainabilityIn addition to minimizing maintenance, Tekleen’s automated filtration system significantly reduces water waste. Many traditional filters require large amounts of water for backwashing, leading to inefficient water usage and increased costs. Tekleen’s system is designed to operate with minimal water loss, making it an ideal choice for companies prioritizing sustainability and resource efficiency.With flow rates ranging from 10 GPM to over 20,000 GPM, Tekleen filters are suitable for a wide range of applications, from small-scale operations to large industrial systems requiring high-volume water filtration. The system’s ability to handle high-pressure environments and variable flow rates makes it one of the most versatile filtration solutions available.A Proven Solution for Industrial Water FiltrationFor businesses looking to optimize water usage, reduce maintenance, and improve filtration performance, Tekleen offers a proven and scalable solution. As industries face increasing regulatory demands and sustainability goals, investing in automated self-cleaning filtration provides a long-term strategy for improving operational efficiency and environmental responsibility.About TekleenTekleen is a leading provider of automatic self-cleaning water filtration systems, serving industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, energy, food and beverage, municipal water treatment, and HVAC. With a commitment to efficiency, durability, and sustainability, Tekleen delivers high-performance filtration solutions that help businesses reduce costs, improve water management, and meet environmental regulations.For more information, visit www.tekleen.com

Tekleen ABW Automatic Self Cleaning Water Filter

