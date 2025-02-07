Training Available for Dealers on New 605Drive System

All dealers should review training videos and materials to learn about the new 605Drive system and prepare for its launch on February 17. To learn more about preparing for the new system, review the Access Prep Guide.

The first step for dealers and their staff who will be using the 605Drive portal is to set up a mySD single sign-on account. For help setting up an account, review the mySD SSO Setup Guide and the 605Drive Dealer Pit Stop.

For more training resources, visit the Department of Revenue's YouTube channel here.

Please note that 605Drive won’t be active until February 17. However, reviewing training videos and materials will ensure you are ready when the system goes live.