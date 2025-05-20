The DOR Spring 2025 Newsletter is Here!
The Spring Newsletter has arrived!
It is full of guidance and summaries on bills from the 2025 Legislative Session. The Spring issue also features an article that examines Senate Bill 216 in greater depth, exploring property tax relief for homeowners. You can also find tips on when to report and pay contractor’s excise tax on construction projects.
Read about that and more in the Spring 2025 Newsletter.
