The Department of Revenue moves to new Sioux Falls One Stop location

The Sioux Falls office of South Dakota’s Department of Revenue is moving to its new home at the Sioux Falls One Stop, 1501 South Highline Avenue, Suite 3B. The latest One Stop houses twelve state agencies and provides a convenient place for customers to receive state services.

The South Sycamore location will be closed Tuesday, June 3, as the staff transitions to the new location. The new Highline Avenue office location will open on Wednesday, June 4. Please feel free to contact us by using our website chat at dor.sd.gov or by calling 1(800) 829-9188. Our dedicated team is ready to answer your questions.

A complete list of contact information for all Department of Revenue locations can be found at https://dor.sd.gov/contact/.