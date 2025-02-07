Economic Study Reveals a Significant Impact from the “Filmed in Oklahoma Act”

The Oklahoma Film + Music Office, the Oklahoma City Chamber, and Visit Tulsa announced today that the “Filmed in Oklahoma Act” (FIOA), signed into law in May of 2021, has generated a record-breaking direct economic impact of over $531 million for the state.

“Storytellers are some of the most important people in the world as they set the vision and values of future generations, and I’m proud we are telling more and more of those stories in Oklahoma,” said Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell. “The way municipalities and tribal partners create their own localized incentives that work with the state rebate has been incredible. These partnerships set Oklahoma apart and make this kind of lasting economic impact possible.”

From FY 2021 – FY 2023 (the most recent full year of activity), the economic impact of film and TV projects in Oklahoma was $484 million. Approximately 60% of qualified spending went to worker wages, while 40% funded direct purchases of goods and services. Incentivized spending saw a dramatic increase from $31.8 million in FY 2020 to $161.3 million annually from FY 2021 to FY 2023.

“This economic study reveals what we already know, more film and TV projects are choosing Oklahoma than ever before,” said Jeanette Stanton, Director of the Oklahoma Film + Music Office. “Governor Stitt signing the ‘Filmed in Oklahoma Act’ was a game-changer for our state. We have new projects reaching out to us every day to learn more about Oklahoma, especially after seeing the success of a TV series like Reservation Dogs and major motion pictures like Killers of the Flower Moon, Twisters and Reagan.”

Of the states with a film/TV incentive, Oklahoma was the only state to rank among the top ten in film & TV employment growth (56%), total compensation growth (169%) and annual compensation per worker growth (72.3%).

“Filmmaking in Oklahoma is at never-before-seen levels of success, thanks in large part to the rebates and tax incentives offered by the Filmed in Oklahoma Act,” said Meg Gould, Executive Director, Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture. “Those funds have helped grow the industry locally and across the state, and to keep this momentum and further solidify Oklahoma as a global production hub, we must ensure our funding stays competitive with other states around the country. With additional funding, Oklahoma would continue to grow our local filmmaking industry and workforce, bringing more attention to the state and dollars to the economy.”

“The results of the new study on the performance of FIOA substantiate what we are witnessing in the film production sector across Oklahoma,” said Jill Simpson, Executive Director, Oklahoma City Film & Creative Industries Office. “The program is working efficiently and as intended in growing a local workforce, diversifying the economy, and infusing both state and city economies with new dollars. As we raise Oklahoma’s profile within the industry and beyond through both homegrown and recruited projects, we provide updated images of the Oklahoma people and places we all know and love. This translates to increased tourism in our state. The current momentum of our film industry is a huge win for Oklahoma.”



Notable highlights from the impact report are listed below.

$531 million in Economic Impact : To date, the “Filmed in Oklahoma Act” has generated $531 million in total economic impact.

: To date, the “Filmed in Oklahoma Act” has generated $531 million in total economic impact. 4.4:1 ROI : $78 million in incentives were paid between FY 2022 and FY 2024 while projects had $344 million in qualified expenditures. That’s a 4.4:1 ROI.

: $78 million in incentives were paid between FY 2022 and FY 2024 while projects had $344 million in qualified expenditures. That’s a 4.4:1 ROI. $79,450 Average Wage : Today, the average film and TV industry wage in Oklahoma is $79,450. That’s up 66% from late 2019.

: Today, the average film and TV industry wage in Oklahoma is $79,450. That’s up 66% from late 2019. Top Ten Growth : Oklahoma ranked 6th in film and TV employment growth (56.2%), 4th in total compensation growth (169%), and 9th in change in annual compensation per worker (72.3%) among the states. Oklahoma is the only state to rank among the top ten in all three measures.

: Oklahoma ranked 6th in film and TV employment growth (56.2%), 4th in total compensation growth (169%), and 9th in change in annual compensation per worker (72.3%) among the states. Oklahoma is the only state to rank among the top ten in all three measures. $24.3 million : Of total FY23 qualified labor spending, $24.3 million went to Oklahoma residents.

: Of total FY23 qualified labor spending, $24.3 million went to Oklahoma residents. $47.3 million: Despite a nearly five-month work stoppage, film and TV productions had a $47.3 million economic impact in FY24.

To view the full report, click here.

About the Oklahoma Film + Music Office

Signed into law by Governor Kevin Stitt in 2021, the Filmed in Oklahoma Act has been transformative for the state. This landmark legislation has been instrumental in advancing workforce development, supporting business growth, and fostering the continued expansion of Oklahoma’s film and television industry. Between FY21-FY24, the program has generated more than $531 million in direct economic impact and created 22,000 jobs, supporting projects ranging from major studio blockbusters to independent films and local productions.