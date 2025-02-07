Horizon Middle School Students Visit Supreme Court

Horizon Middle School of Bismarck held a Constitution Fair in December, and students with winning projects, accompanied by parents and their teacher, Ms. Caitlin Bauer, visited the capitol on Friday, February 7th. Students were able to visit with several justices, the secretary of state, and the governor.

At left, Justice Lisa McEvers, with Justices Douglas Bahr and Daniel Crothers in the middle, in the Supreme Court courtroom. The justices explained their role on the court, the work of the justices, and answered questions from students.

Secretary of State Michael Howe, second from the right, visited with the students about the role that his office takes in state government, and explained his role as custodian of the Great Seal of North Dakota, as well as the official responsible for business registrations and elections, among many other assigned tasks.

Governor Kelly Armstrong, behind the seated student, gather behind the governor's desk. At the right is one of the winning student projects. The governor visted with the students about their rights under the U.S. Constitution, especially those related to privacy and speech.