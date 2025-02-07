Benson County Courthouse Closed Friday afternoon, Feb. 7

The Benson County Courthouse will be closed for the remainder of the day, February 7th. If you need assistance, please contact the Ramsey County Courthouse at 701-662-1309 for assistance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.