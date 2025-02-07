GRO Foundation Launches Major Reforestation Effort in Uganda, Restoring Land and Empowering Communities

GRO Foundation launches a landmark reforestation project in Uganda, planting 250M trees to restore land, remove carbon, and uplift local communities.

HERGISWIL, SWITZERLAND, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a country where forests are disappearing at an alarming rate, the GRO Foundation is taking bold action. Working hand in hand with the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU), the organization has launched a large-scale reforestation project designed to breathe new life into 250,000 hectares of degraded land. Over the next decade, 250 million indigenous trees will take root, strengthening ecosystems, capturing carbon, and supporting the communities that call this land home.

The scale of this project is staggering. When fully realized, it will remove an estimated 138 million tons of CO2 from the atmosphere. But carbon reduction is only part of the story. At its heart, this initiative is about people—restoring the land in a way that improves daily life, bringing food security, clean water, and economic opportunity to Ugandans living on the frontlines of climate change.

“This isn’t just about planting trees,” says Joshua Kitakule, General Secretary of IRCU. “It’s about creating a future where nature and people thrive together. When we restore the land, we’re restoring livelihoods.”

A Different Kind of Carbon Project

GRO Foundation is setting a new standard for carbon removal, ensuring integrity at every level. Unlike many projects that claim credit for existing forests, this initiative counts only newly planted trees—either on heritage land or in designated forest reserves—ensuring that every ton of carbon removed represents real, additional impact.

The trees being planted aren’t generic commercial species, but native ones, carefully selected to rebuild lost habitats and protect Uganda’s rich biodiversity. And while the carbon credits generated will help fund the project, the ultimate goal is to make sure local communities reap the rewards.

Revenue from carbon sales will directly fund initiatives in food and water security, education, and microfinance, ensuring that the people who care for the land benefit most. The project is already mobilizing nearly a million community volunteers and has built a nursery network producing six million tree seedlings a year—numbers set to grow as the effort expands.

A Model for Global Climate Action

With validation secured, the project is now positioned to deliver high-quality carbon credits through Switzerland-based Carbon Orchard AG, offering companies a transparent, verifiable way to invest in reforestation. Uganda’s government has recognized it as a flagship carbon removal initiative, and it is already being viewed as a model for how nature-based solutions can deliver real impact—both for the planet and for the people who depend on it.

“We need more than pledges and net-zero commitments. We need real solutions,” says Paul Flynn, founder of GRO Foundation. “This project proves that large-scale reforestation can be done right—with integrity, with community involvement, and with a vision for the future.”

As GRO Foundation looks ahead to the next phase, the message is clear: real climate action starts on the ground. And it’s only just beginning.

About GRO Foundation

The GRO Foundation develops high-integrity, nature-based climate solutions, using reforestation as a tool to fight climate change and reduce poverty.

Project Registry: https://www.carbonregistry.com/projects/bright-future-africa-93



