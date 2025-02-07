CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT SHOES THAT FIT PROVIDING NEEDED SUPPLIES TO THOSE AFFECTED BY WILDFIRES: HERE’S HOW YOU CAN HELP

Shoes That Fit

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the aftermath of the devastating California wildfires, nonprofit Shoes That Fit has provided critical support to families who lost their homes and belongings. To date, the organization has distributed more than 19,000 pairs of shoes to those in need. This includes 13,000 pairs of sneakers delivered to evacuees at the Pasadena Convention Center’s Emergency Shelter and Baby2Baby, 3,000 pairs distributed at the L.A. Strong relief event in partnership with the Los Angeles Rams at The Shops at Hollywood Park next to SoFi Stadium, and another 3,000 pairs at the Eaton Fire Relief Distribution Event with the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. Additionally, 2,500 pairs of socks were donated to The Dream Center to help those displaced by the fires.“We want to thank everyone who has contributed so far. Your generosity is making an immediate impact during this critical time. Thanks to your financial support and the incredible donations from The Rose Hills Foundation, New Balance, Hibbett, Reef, and others, Shoes That Fit has been able to respond rapidly to this devastating crisis.” SHOES THAT FIT CEO – AMY FASSThe Eaton and Palisades fires have taken 28 lives, destroyed 16,000 structures, and forced 88,000 people to evacuate. The Hughes Fire has displaced an additional 31,000 people. Tens of thousands have fled with nothing but the clothes on their backs. While the fires are out, the road to recovery is just beginning. Shoes That Fit continues to receive urgent requests for shoes from organizations working to help residents rebuild their lives.Visit www.shoesthatfit.org/firerelief if you’d like to donate.Shoes That Fit is deeply grateful for the support that has poured in and the kindness of those stepping up to help. Thank you for standing with them and for bringing comfort and dignity to those who need it most.ABOUT SHOES THAT FIT:A national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Claremont, CA., Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to over 180,000 children across 50 states last year alone. Help ensure that no child misses school because they don't have shoes that fit by visiting our website http://www.shoesthatfit.org

