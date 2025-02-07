Ex-49ers Star Dana Stubblefield Released from Prison Today After Conviction Thrown Out Due to Racial Bias

Attorney Kenneth Rosenfeld Accompanies Dana Stubblefield Lead Attorney Kenneth Rosenfeld, Stubblefield Rape Case, California Criminal Defense Allen Sawyer & Kenneth Rosenfeld Active in the Courtroom

Sixth Court of Appeals Overturned Stubblefield’s conviction after the defense proved racial bias during the trial

There was extreme bias throughout this case, and the judge allowed all of it. I lost count of the number of times our client was called a ‘large black man.’” — Attorney Kenneth Rosenfeld

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, California Superior Court Judge Hector Ramon ruled ex-49ers Star Dana Stubblefield will be released from prison after his conviction and 15-year sentence were overturned in December by the California Sixth Court of Appeals, citing racial bias in his trial. Mr. Stubblefield is guilty of no crime under California law or any law and is returned to his pretrial status (Case #F1660022). He was wrongfully imprisoned for three years based on a conviction that has now been overturned by a unanimous decision by the Court of Appeals.Defense Attorneys Kenneth Rosenfeld and Allen Sawyer, who have represented Stubblefield since 2015 and helped prove racial bias and prejudice in this wrongful conviction, successfully argued for his release today.“Finally, an innocent man is no longer sitting in a cage away from his family,” said Rosenfeld. “The Court of Appeals issued a forceful, unanimous ruling proving bias in Dana’s case. And their ruling was only the tip of the iceberg—the entire trial was infected with error and bias from the start. This was a consensual, transactional encounter, and Dana lost years of his life due to a flagrantly biased trial that blocked critical evidence and allowed prejudice and racial bias into the courtroom. We have more work to bring this to closure, but, step by step, we are seeing justice finally being done.”“There was extreme bias throughout this case, and the judge allowed all of it—from blocking evidence that showed the woman involved was a sex worker with her own website and charging men the exact amount she charged Dana; to our client being physically paraded in front of the jury in a concealed box like an animal, under the guise of COVID ‘precautions’; to the use of prejudicial racial tropes in front of the jury,” said Rosenfeld. “The judge allowed it all. I lost count of the number of times our client was called a ‘large black man.’ It’s time for the prosecution to rectify this injustice and drop the charges against Mr. Stubblefield.”In addition to the illegal use of Mr. Stubblefield’s race as a part of his prosecution, which the Court of Appeals cited in its unanimous ruling overturning the conviction, the prosecution and trial were riddled with additional errors of law and bias, including, but not limited to:Blocking the admission of police evidence that the accuser was a paid sex worker with her own website and business operation;Blocking admission of the accuser’s confession that she was a paid sex worker; andBlocking the accuser’s admission to charging sex work clients the exact amount, to the dollar, she charged Mr. Stubblefield.This evidence was directly relevant to the case, and the jury should have been able to review it, considering Mr. Stubblefield’s testimony detailing the interaction was a paid, consensual transaction.Further, the prosecution attempted to frame the accuser as developmentally disabled, which the judge allowed, in part via admission of an IQ test. The accuser’s primary language is Spanish—the IQ test was administered in English.The jury in the trial rejected all claims of disability and dismissed those related charges.About Kenneth Rosenfeld and Allen SawyerThe Rosenfeld Law Firm and The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer are located in Sacramento, Stockton, and San Jose, CA. As California criminal defense lawyers, Kenneth Rosenfeld and Allen Sawyer aggressively defend a wide range of cases, from first-degree murder to driving under the influence (DUI defense), with a specialty in defending sex offense cases and political corruption cases. As criminal law commentators, Rosenfeld and Sawyer have each made a number of appearances on television and radio, including national media. Their criminal defense law firms practice federal criminal defense and juvenile defense, as well as appellate law, prison law, and mental health law For more information, please contact:Bernard Hinlo(916) 447-2070The Rosenfeld Law Firmbhinlo@therosenfeldlawfirm.comor visit the attorneys' websites:

Dana Stubblefield Rape Case Overturned | Defense Team Kenneth Rosenfeld & Allen Sawyer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.