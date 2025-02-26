Attorney Brian P. Murphy Closes out December 2024 with over $1.4 Million in Settlements for His Clients

Philadelphia Nursing Home Abuse Attorney Brian P. Murphy | New Jersey, Pennsylvania

Wrongful Death Attorney Brian P. Murphy successfully resolved New Jersey & Pennsylvania nursing home cases whose settlements exceeded $1.4 Million in Dec. 2024.

I take great satisfaction in knowing that the nursing homes were held accountable and that I was able to provide my clients with significant compensation for their losses and also a sense of closure.” — Brian P. Murphy, Esquire

WASHINGTON CROSSING, PA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Firm of Brian P. Murphy, PC, announces that in December 2024 Nursing Home Malpractice and Wrongful Death Attorney Brian P. Murphy successfully resolved several New Jersey and Pennsylvania nursing home cases amounting to more than $1.4 million in settlements. The cases involved bedsore injuries and falls resulting in fractures.Bedsores, which occur when an immobile individual is left lying too long in one position, can become severe, life-threatening wounds. Murphy persuasively argued that the bedsores in each case, one of which resulted in death, were avoidable injuries that resulted from the neglect of his client’s care providers. He asserted that the nursing homes had failed to take the proper precautions necessary to prevent the development and deterioration of the wounds, including conducting accurate skin assessments, comprehensive care plans, and implementing important interventions. Each of the nursing homes recognized Murphy’s compelling arguments and settled their cases rather than facing a jury.Using a range of arguments, Murphy also effectively argued that falls and fractures sustained by a client were due to a nursing home’s failure to properly assess his client for fall risk and implement necessary fall prevention protocols to prevent his elderly and vulnerable client from sustaining a fall that caused multiple painful fractures. Murphy successfully demonstrated that the nursing home staff was responsible for the fractures his client suffered as a result of the falls at the nursing home.“These were hard-fought cases.” says Murphy. “My clients are all very pleased with the results. I personally take great satisfaction in knowing that the nursing homes were held accountable for their failures and that I was able to provide my clients with not only significant compensation for their losses, but also a sense of closure from what was an emotionally fraught experience.”About The Law Firm of Brian P. Murphy, PCSince 2006, Brian P. Murphy, Esq. has devoted his practice to fighting for the rights of nursing home residents. In 2015, he established The Law Firm of Brian P. Murphy, PC, with the intent of helping nursing home abuse victims in PA and NJ. Mr. Murphy is licensed in New Jersey and Pennsylvania and is dedicated to holding accountable New Jersey and Pennsylvania nursing homes responsible for nursing home neglect, abuse, and fraud. He also focuses on Philadelphia nursing home abuse . As a nursing home malpractice and wrongful death attorney, Mr. Murphy has litigated hundreds of nursing home cases involving bedsores, falls, malnutrition, dehydration, physical/sexual abuse, and wrongful death. He has authored various articles and lectured locally and nationally to fellow attorneys about effective strategies for holding nursing homes responsible for neglect and abuse of their residents. For more information please contact Brian P. Murphy directly at (215) 579-8500, or visit www.thenursinghomeattorneys.com

Nursing home neglect & standard of care | Philadelphia Nursing Home Abuse Attorney Brian P. Murphy | (215) 579-8500

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.