Utah Delegation Introduces Bill to Support Wildfire Prevention

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, and Senator John Curtis (R-Utah) joined Representatives Mike Kennedy (R-Utah-03), Burgess Owens (R-Utah-04), Blake Moore (R-Utah-01), and Celeste Maloy (R-Utah-02), to introduce the Utah Wildfire Research Institute Act.

This bill establishes a federal wildfire research institute at Utah State University to study wildfire ecology and develop innovative solutions to reduce wildfire risks. The institute will collaborate with local, state, and federal partners to improve forest and rangeland management and implement strategies for long-term ecological restoration.

"Robust forest management strategies are essential to protecting Utah’s nearly 22 million acres of forests from catastrophic wildfires. The Utah Wildfire Research Institute Act will significantly enhance our state's wildfire preparedness by bolstering the tools and resources available to proactively manage and protect our forests and communities," said Chairman Lee.

“Wildfires have increasingly devastated Utah communities, threatened homes, and scarred our cherished lands. The Utah Wildfire Research Institute Act ensures Utah has the cutting-edge research and proactive solutions it needs to better prevent and mitigate fires—protecting our families, forests, and way of life,” said Senator Curtis.

“I am proud to be the House sponsor of this bill. The Utah Wildfire Research Institute Act of 2025 will drive critical research to develop and sustain fire-resilient forests, safeguarding our communities. By implementing proven best practices, we anticipate reducing the strain on our firefighters and emergency services, who tirelessly protect both Utah's forests and its residents,” said Representative Kennedy.

"Utah has long been at the forefront of responsible resource management, and it’s time for our state to be included in efforts to prevent wildfires and protect our forests. By establishing the Utah Wildfire Research Institute, we’ll harness local expertise, collaborate with national partners, and strengthen our ability to tackle one of the most pressing issues facing the West,” said Representative Burgess Owens.

“This bill will establish a wildfire research institute in the First District where experts and officials can come together and create innovative solutions to keep our forests and communities safe. As the west continues to struggle with devastating wildfires, this effort will help ensure that Utah has resources to research and collaborate on wildfire mitigation, forest management, and watershed projects,” said Representative Moore.

Background information:

This bill amends the Southwest Forest Health and Wildfire Prevention Act of 2004 to include Utah as a fourth location for the Southwest Ecological Restoration Institutes (SWERI) alongside Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado.

It creates an institute at a Utah State University to research and collaborate with partners on projects promoting healthy forests, wildfire prevention, and resilient water supplies.

It directs the Chief of the Forest Service and the Secretary of the Interior to designate a university in Utah to host the institute.

This legislation requires Utah State University to receive a share of the annually appropriated sums for the program under the Southwest Forest Health and Wildfire Prevention Act.



