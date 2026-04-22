Lee, Scott, Cornyn, Cassidy Urge Trump Administration to Close Chinese Visa Loophole in U.S. Territories

WASHINGTON — Today, Senators Mike Lee (R-UT), Rick Scott (R-FL), John Cornyn (R-TX), and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum urging the termination of a Biden-era visa policy that allows citizens of the People’s Republic of China to enter the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands without a visa.

The policy, known as the CNMI Economic Vitality and Security Travel Authorization Program (EVS-TAP), was created in 2024 as a sub-program of the Guam-CNMI Visa Waiver Program. It permits PRC nationals to travel to the CNMI for up to 14 days without a visa or formal admission process.

The senators warn that “continuing the Biden-era policy of allowing PRC citizens unchecked access to CNMI threatens America’s national security and encourages illegal drug trafficking and birth tourism.”

In the letter, the senators outline several concerns tied to the program:

Chinese nationals have already been convicted of trafficking methamphetamines into the CNMI.

The policy has enabled ongoing birth tourism.

Individuals entering the CNMI are within close proximity to Guam, a key U.S. military hub.

Reports indicate illegal transport of Chinese nationals from CNMI to Guam.

PRC-linked actors have targeted Guam’s critical infrastructure, including its power grid.

“We strongly urge the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to end the CNMI Economic Vitality and Security Travel Authorization Program – a benefit that should not be afforded to a recalcitrant country like Communist China. We further encourage, in alignment with previous Congressional requests, the termination of Hong Kong’s participation in the broader G-CNMI visa waiver program.”

To read the full letter, click HERE.