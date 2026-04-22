Heinrich to Secretary Wright: “If you Want to Change the Law, Run for Congress. Until Then, you Have No Right to Ignore the Direction of Congress”

“Satisfying a President’s desire for political revenge or intimidation is not a lawful basis for terminating projects that were on track to help reduce soaring electricity prices,” Heinrich continued . “These cancellations, on a political basis, are a blatant betrayal of the communities, the workers, and businesses who were counting on those investments to lower their energy costs. And now, it is those communities, workers, and businesses who will pay the price, regardless of their particular politics. Unfortunately, this budget reflects the same lack of concern for the real costs facing hard-working families trying to keep the lights on and their vehicles on the road.”

“My concerns come at a moment when DOE’s mission is more critical than ever — not just here at home, but abroad. From global energy markets affected by the war in Iran, to instability in Venezuela, the Department’s decisions have real consequences for energy prices and national security... Instead of lowering costs, strengthening our workforce, and investing in energy infrastructure, too many of these decisions favor garnering cheap political points,” Heinrich continued .

A transcript of Heinrich’s remarks as delivered is below:

Thank you, Chairman Lee. And welcome Secretary Wright.

Over the past year, I have grown increasingly concerned with the Department of Energy’s actions under your leadership.

When you came before this Committee almost a year ago, I asked you if it was the case that political appointees were on review boards for the cancellation of $3.7 billion in awards.

You responded, “Well, it's absolutely the case.” Those are your words.

Since then, it has become abundantly clear that politics are indeed calling the shots in your Department of Energy.

Last October, DOE unlawfully cancelled $8 billion in federal investments in 223 energy projects – almost entirely in states with Democratic leadership. DOE then confirmed in court that the cancellations were based on whether a project was in a blue state.

Satisfying a President’s desire for political revenge or intimidation is not a lawful basis for terminating projects that were on track to help reduce soaring electricity prices.

And a federal judge has already said as much, ruling that these cancellations were unlawful and that they violated the Fifth Amendment.

These cancellations, on a political basis, are a blatant betrayal of the communities, the workers, and businesses who were counting on those investments to lower their energy costs. And now, it is those communities, workers, and businesses who will pay the price, regardless of their particular politics.

Unfortunately, this budget reflects the same lack of concern for the real costs facing hard-working families trying to keep the lights on and their vehicles on the road.

For example, this budget eliminates the Weatherization Assistance Program, which saves households an average of $372 dollars every year.

It also rescinds $15.2 billion dollars of Infrastructure bill funding — congressionally directed funds that are ready to go out the door to support grid reliability and help reduce electricity prices.

It cuts the Office of Science by 15%, and cuts ARPA-E by 43% — undermining the very innovation pipeline that makes the United States of America so competitive.

And it eliminates the wind and solar offices entirely, while cutting the Critical Minerals and Energy Innovation office by 64%.

As electricity demand grows, we will not be able to meet the energy needs of new data centers and keep household bills low if you restrict the growth of the sources of energy that are the cheapest and the fastest to build.

This administration is also hurting families by holding back billions of congressionally appropriated funds that would help people save on their electricity bills.

Congress appropriated $8.8 billion for home energy rebates to help families lower their utility bills through more efficient appliances and home upgrades.

While twelve states have launched programs and delivering real savings to their residents, the Department of Energy has stalled implementation for the remaining states — including those with approved applications — for over a year and a half.

And while these cost-saving programs are being obstructed, the Department is taking actions that actively raise prices.

Under your leadership, DOE has abused emergency authority under Section 202(c) of the Federal Power Act to keep uneconomic fossil fuel plants online past their retirement dates. Half of these are not even generating electricity, and according to a recent report, keeping these plants open has cost Americans $275 million and counting.

That is not reliability.

And your Department’s insistence on propping up coal plants doesn’t end there.

You also are willfully defying congressional direction by redirecting funds for carbon capture toward subsidizing coal plants — raising serious concerns that the Department may be violating the law.

Secretary Wright, if you want to change the law, run for Congress. Until then, you have no right to ignore the direction of Congress.

It is your responsibility to execute the law and right now, you are not faithfully executing the law.

My concerns come at a moment when DOE’s mission is more critical than ever — not just here at home, but abroad.

From global energy markets affected by the war in Iran, to instability in Venezuela, the Department’s decisions have real consequences for energy prices and national security.

Which makes the pattern we’ve seen over the past year all the more troubling.

Because instead of lowering costs, strengthening our workforce, and investing in energy infrastructure, too many of these decisions favor garnering cheap political points.

You and I may disagree on the path forward, I’m sure we will.

But we ought to agree on this: Americans deserve affordable energy.

Americans deserve a Department of Energy that follows the law and executes the will of Congress.