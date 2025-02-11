CNA Simulations Expands Virtual Clinical Training with Spanish & Mandarin Language Options

CNA Simulations – Expanding Access to CNA and HHA Training with Spanish & Mandarin Simulations

Virtual Clinical Simulations Enhance Training Efficiency and Prepare More CNAs and HHAs for the Workforce

Although our tests are not in other languages, I think allowing people to connect in their language helps with them connecting to the scope.” — Aneesa Getaneh from Daisy Medical Institute

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY, MD, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The demand for Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) and Home Health Aides (HHAs) continues to grow, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projecting the need for one million additional direct care workers by 2031. However, many aspiring caregiving professionals face limited access to high-quality training in their preferred language, making it harder to complete certification and enter the workforce.To support training programs in developing competent, confident caregivers, CNA Simulations , powered by Learn Care Together LLC, now offers virtual clinical training simulations in Spanish and Mandarin. These realistic, interactive training tools allow non-native English speakers to develop critical clinical skills confidently, better preparing them for certification exams and delivering real-world care."Our mission is to ensure that all aspiring CNAs and HHAs receive high-quality, effective training, regardless of their primary language," says Koko Tapia, Director of Strategic Development at Learn Care Together LLC. "By offering simulations in Spanish and Mandarin, we’re not just expanding access—we’re strengthening the future caregiving workforce by equipping more students with the skills they need to succeed."- REMOVING LANGUAGE BARRIERS IN HEALTHCARE TRAINING -Language barriers have long been a challenge in healthcare training, making it difficult for many aspiring CNAs and HHAs to grasp essential clinical concepts fully. By offering multilingual simulations, CNA Simulations allows learners to train in a language they understand, improving comprehension and confidence before transitioning to English-based certification exams.- ENHANCING LEARNING OUTCOMES THROUGH LANGUAGE SUPPORT -Research consistently shows that students learn more effectively when they can engage with training in their native language. CNA Simulations’ multilingual platform helps students:1. Grasp complex clinical concepts more effectively2. Build confidence in hands-on skills application3. Navigate English-based certification exams with greater success"Although our tests are not in other languages, I think allowing people to connect in their language helps with them connecting to the scope," says Aneesa Getaneh, Founder and Administrator of Daisy Medical Institute. ". . .So, I'm really excited about that. I hope in the future, we can have more languages."- STRENGTHENING THE HEALTHCARE WORKFORCE -With more than 10,000 Americans turning 65 every day, healthcare providers are striving to meet increasing demands for quality care. Expanding access to clinical skills training by providing fully translated content is a practical and effective way to expand CNA and HHA training program enrollment, ensuring that healthcare providers can meet the increasing demand for quality care.CNA Simulations’ new Spanish and Mandarin training options are available now for CNA and HHA training programs nationwide. To explore how CNA Simulations can support your training program, visit www.cnasimvr.com

