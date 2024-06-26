Caring4Cal Grant Funds Groundbreaking CNA Simulations for Nearly 8,000 Current and Aspiring CNAs and HHAs
Virtual, Story-Based Simulations Prepare Caregivers for the Future of Home-Based Care in California
Our trailblazing simulation platform makes learning accessible and engaging, confirming our belief that innovative education can be fun and profoundly impactful.”BELTSVILLE, MARYLAND, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn Care Together LLC (LCT), a pioneering healthcare simulation technology company and the first to market with CNA Simulations, is celebrating its achievements under the California Caring4Cal Health Workforce Development Grant. Awarded by the California Department of Health Care Access and Information (HCAI), the grant has allowed LCT to transform the training landscape for more than 8,000 current and aspiring certified nursing assistants (CNAs) and home health aides (HHAs) through cutting-edge, virtual clinical simulation-based training.
Caring4Cal is an innovative workforce development program to expand, enhance, and strengthen the state's home- and community-based services (HCBS) workforce. Since its 2023 launch, it has grown and strengthened California's licensed and certified healthcare professional workforce pursuing careers in HCBS. LCT's unique virtual clinical simulations and debriefings have elevated CNA and HHA educational experiences by merging interactive storytelling with risk-free clinical practice and learning.
"The Caring4Cal Initiative has been a game changer, allowing us to showcase how CNA Simulations can transform CNA and HHA training in California," said Charlene Brown, MD, MPH, Founder and CEO of Learn Care Together LLC. "Our trailblazing simulation platform makes learning accessible and engaging, confirming our belief that innovative education can be fun and profoundly impactful."
LCT was the first company to bring CNA Simulations to market in 2021. The platform features complex, realistic older adult characters with distinct personalities and needs. These detailed, interactive scenarios help learners apply their theoretical knowledge in practical, nuanced simulated encounters. This approach fosters clinical competence and confidence among learners, preparing them to enter the direct care workforce.
Participant feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with 95 percent of learners reporting a marked increase in confidence and readiness for real-world caregiving roles. "I really liked how this simulation was structured because it was simple to understand, and it prepared me for real-life situations, so I feel more comfortable doing it," said one California CNA student.
"I found that my simulation experience was the best online course I have taken...I really got to experience what the hands-on process looks like while receiving education skills, along with it," said another student.
CNA instructors agree. "I witnessed a remarkable improvement in the confidence levels of our CNA students after implementing CNA Simulations," said Ms. Aneesa Getaneh, owner of Daisy Medical Institute. "CNA Simulations effectively engaged our students through interactive modules, enabling them to connect with their scope of practice more rapidly. This increased engagement translated into improved performance both in the classroom and during clinicals."
Impressive Outcomes and Ongoing Opportunities
In partnership with HCAI, Cell-Ed awarded 21 grants, including one to LCT, to deliver complimentary training courses in various languages. To date, Caring4Cal has served more than 37,000 learners to enhance their knowledge and expand this segment of the health workforce.
Through Caring4Cal, LCT has provided more than 100,000 hours of virtual clinical training in English, Spanish, and Mandarin to more than 8,000 learners, including CNA and HHA students at 17 California community colleges and private career schools. LCT also offered ten virtual self-care courses through its partnership with the Southern Caregiver Resource Center.
As the Caring4Cal program has been extended until June 30, 2024, a valuable window remains to engage this transformative learning model. LCT exclusively invites nurse educators at CDPH-approved CNA and HHA training programs to reinforce their teaching with CNA Simulations, which remain available at no cost through June 2024. LCT will then extend no-cost access for these California training programs through August 2024. More details can be found at www.cnasimvr.com/instructors.
About Learn Care Together LLC
Learn Care Together LLC, the creator of CNA Simulations, is a national leader in healthcare simulation education, providing the first-of-its kind and best-in-class interactive, virtual clinical skills simulations for CNAs, HHAs, and family caregivers. By partnering with training programs and healthcare employers, LCT equips caregiving professionals with the skills necessary for clinical excellence, ensuring they deliver compassionate, high-quality care.
