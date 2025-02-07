Submit Release
News Search

There were 225 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,691 in the last 365 days.

Judge tosses tech exec’s lawsuit against journalist who published his arrest report

A judge says a Bay Area journalist acted innocently and legally in reporting that a tech executive had been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, even though his arrest record had been sealed by police – which, under California law, makes it illegal to disclose the content of the sealed document.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Judge tosses tech exec’s lawsuit against journalist who published his arrest report

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more