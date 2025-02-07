Judge tosses tech exec’s lawsuit against journalist who published his arrest report

A judge says a Bay Area journalist acted innocently and legally in reporting that a tech executive had been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, even though his arrest record had been sealed by police – which, under California law, makes it illegal to disclose the content of the sealed document.

