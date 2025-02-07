US Supreme Court will not pause California emissions case amid Trump policy shifts

The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Thursday to place on hold a dispute over California's standards for vehicle emissions and electric cars even as President Donald Trump's administration considers policy shifts that touch upon pending litigation at the nation's highest judicial body.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.