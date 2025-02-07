Submit Release
News Search

There were 225 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,691 in the last 365 days.

US Supreme Court will not pause California emissions case amid Trump policy shifts

The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Thursday to place on hold a dispute over California's standards for vehicle emissions and electric cars even as President Donald Trump's administration considers policy shifts that touch upon pending litigation at the nation's highest judicial body.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

US Supreme Court will not pause California emissions case amid Trump policy shifts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more