Judge Properly Wiped Out Previous Judges’ Secrecy Orders

An Orange County attorney who has been branded a vexatious litigant has failed to persuade Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal that a judge improperly lifted eight sealing orders issued by the two judges who previously presided over the case in which she is being sued by a lawyer for fees.

