County Programs Promoting Health and Wellness with Councilmember Gabe Albornoz will be the Focus on “En Sintonía con el Concejo” Friday at   2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, June 2 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, February 6, 2025

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Montgomery County Councilmember Gabe Albornoz, who serves as the chair of the Health and Human Services Committee; Gaby Romo, psychotherapist; and Dr. Luis Aguirre, senior program specialist with the Latino Health Initiative. The show will air on Friday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The radio show will feature special guest Councilmember Gabe Albornoz, who will highlight county programs, including those established by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to promote the well-being of Montgomery County residents. In light of recent changes at the federal level, the Councilmember reminds community members that county programs do not inquire about immigration status and encourages residents to call 3-1-1 for any questions. The 3-1-1 service offers assistance in more than 200 languages.

The second half of the show will highlight the importance of our mental and physical health as they are essential components to well-being. Mrs. Romo, an expert on mental health, will share valuable recommendations to assist individuals in managing stress, fear, and anxiety to improve overall health.

This edition will conclude with a discussion featuring Dr. Luis Aguirre about the Latino Health Initiative's upcoming Facebook Live event focused on substance use and addictions. Residents are encouraged to join the conversation, which will address important topics related to these issues. The Facebook Live session is scheduled for Tuesday, February 7, at 7:00 p.m. on the Latino Health Initiative’s Facebook page, and it will be conducted in Spanish.

Additionally, Dr. Aguirre will provide details about LHS’s Asma Program, designed to assist families in managing and improving asthma symptoms. This program includes seven virtual sessions and four individual in-person sessions. The program will begin on Monday, February 10, at 6:30 p.m.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.