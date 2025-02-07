Jeanine Percival Wright Joins GroundTruth Board

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GroundTruth, the media platform known for driving in-store visits and other real business results, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeanine Percival Wright as an independent director to its Board of Directors.Wright brings a wealth of experience in business strategy, corporate governance, and leadership within fast-paced industries, further strengthening GroundTruth’s commitment to innovation and growth. Most recently, Wright was Global COO and General Manager for Wondery, Amazon's podcasting division, where she oversaw all of sales, operations, licensing and strategy. Prior to that, she was the CFO of SiriusXM's AdTech division, AdsWizz. Wright is a seasoned executive with a proven track record in scaling companies and driving operational excellence. Her expertise will be instrumental in guiding GroundTruth’s strategic initiatives as the company continues to deliver real-world business results through its proprietary Blueprints technology and geo-contextual advertising solutions.“Jeanine will help us build value for our investors and real business results for our clients,” said Rosie O’Meara , CEO of GroundTruth. “Her deep understanding of business dynamics and leadership acumen will be invaluable as we expand our offerings.”Over the last two years GroundTruth has added CTV and will soon launch audio and Digital Out of Home, all with built-in measurement of real business results like foot traffic.“I’m excited to help AdTech keep its promise of making media a real and measurable investment for companies of all sizes,” said Wright. “GroundTruth is one of the few media platforms that can deliver on this promise.”This appointment comes as GroundTruth accelerates its focus on product and technology development to better serve advertisers. In January, the company named Matt Knight as Chief Technology Officer to lead GroundTruth’s technology vision and execution into its next stage of growth. Together, these leadership updates reflect GroundTruth’s commitment to building innovative products that connect digital advertising to real-world outcomes, giving marketers the tools they need to achieve measurable business success.Thousands of brands rely on GroundTruth to drive awareness, market share, foot traffic, sales lift and other tangible results with their CTV, mobile, audio, and desktop advertising budgets. One recent example comes from PepsiCo’s newly launched energy drink Yachak, which boosted incremental visits by 583% to stores carrying their product as measured by an independent 3rd party measurement partner.About GroundTruthGroundTruth is a media platform that drives in-store visits and other real business results. Using observed real-world consumer behavior, including location and purchase data, GroundTruth creates targeted advertising campaigns across all screens for advertisers. GroundTruth then measures how consumers respond to the campaigns, including if they physically show up to a store location or website, to understand the real business results generated by a brand’s advertising. Learn more at groundtruth.com.

